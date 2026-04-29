Firefighters battle large industrial building fire in Timaru

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Firefighters are battling a fire at an industrial premises in Timaru.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to a fire in High Street shortly before 9am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said the building, which was 30 metres by 40 metres in size, was engulfed in fire when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters from 10 crews are battling the blaze and it is now contained.

Crews are working to fully extinguish the fire, the spokesperson said.

Roads are closed around the building and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand