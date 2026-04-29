PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 29, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 29, 2026 – Full Text
India free trade deal: The NZ sectors set to benefit most
April 28, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
- Big tariff wins for many goods exporters, especially sheep meat, forestry, seafood and horticulture
- Services gain certainty and protection, not major new market openings
- Beef and bulk dairy see little change, marking the limits of the deal
New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with India is being billed as historic, as the world’s most populous country has agreed to cut tariffs on a scale it rarely offers – particularly to an agricultural exporter like New Zealand.
The benefits of the deal are unevenly spread as some sectors emerge as clear winners, others gain certainty of access and future opportunity rather than immediate growth, and a few long‑held ambitions remain firmly on hold.
Overall, though, the agreement meaningfully lowers the cost – and the risk – of doing business with one of the world’s fastest‑growing economies.
The big winners: primary exporters facing high Indian tariffs
The clearest winners in the agreement are exporters whose main barrier to India has always been price.
Sheep meat, wool, forestry products and seafood all benefit from deep tariff cuts, many of them immediate or phased in over a relatively short timeframe.
More than half of New Zealand’s exports to India become duty‑free from day one, rising to more than 80 percent over time.
Indian tariffs have historically been so high that they effectively shut New Zealand out of the market. Cutting or eliminating them turns India from a theoretical opportunity into a commercially viable one.
Forestry exporters, in particular, stand out. India’s construction demand is rising rapidly, and tariff relief gives New Zealand suppliers a genuine foothold in a market that values scale and reliability.
Seafood exporters will gain over time rather than overnight, as tariffs are phased out over several years.
Horticulture: meaningful access, but within limits
Horticulture exporters also emerge as winners, though in a more managed way.
Kiwifruit, apples, cherries, avocados and berries gain either large tariff cuts or duty‑free access within quotas that are significantly larger than New Zealand’s current exports to India.
For kiwifruit, the duty‑free quota is almost four times recent export volumes, although growth will still be shaped by quota limits, logistics and cold‑chain challenges.
Wine: cheers to a quiet winner
Wine exporters are unlikely to see a surge in shipments any time soon, but they gain something arguably more valuable: long‑term positioning as India’s middle class expands.
Indian tariffs on wine are being cut from a punishing 150 percent to much lower levels over a decade.
The biggest win for wine exporters is New Zealand’s “most favoured nation” status. Any better access India grants the European Union or other countries in future will automatically apply to New Zealand as well.
Dairy: selective gains, not a breakthrough
Dairy has always been the hardest nut to crack in India, and that reality is reflected in the agreement.
There is no sweeping liberalisation for milk powder or mass dairy exports.
Instead, the gains are targeted: dairy ingredients for re‑export, bulk infant formula, and high‑value products such as milk albumins within specific quotas.
For processors focused on value‑added products, nutrition and specialised ingredients, the deal opens commercially useful niches.
Manufacturers and industrial exporters: quiet beneficiaries
Manufacturers exporting machinery, metals and industrial goods stand to benefit as tariffs are phased out on most industrial products, iron, steel and scrap aluminium.
The agreement also makes it easier for New Zealand firms to send sales staff, technicians and installers into India to support contracts.
Selling equipment is rarely a one‑off transaction, and deals are often won or lost on the ability to install, service and maintain products on the ground.
Education: the standout services winner
Among the services sectors, international education is perhaps the biggest winner.
Indian students gain guaranteed post‑study work rights in New Zealand, with stays ranging from two to four years depending on qualification level.
Locking these settings into a trade agreement gives education providers far greater certainty when recruiting in one of the world’s largest student markets.
The changes strengthen New Zealand’s universities, polytechnics and private providers against competitors such as Australia, the UK and Canada.
Professional services: certainty rather than expansion
Professional services firms – including engineering, IT, consulting and environmental services – gain modest but tangible benefits.
The agreement clarifies who can enter India, for how long and under what conditions.
Like wine exporters, New Zealand firms’ access is automatically upgraded if India offers better services deals to other trading partners in future.
While the agreement does not throw open India’s services market – which remains heavily regulated – it reduces uncertainty for firms already operating in India and those hoping to enter.
Who isn’t really winning – but isn’t losing either
Some sectors will read the agreement and see more restraint than reward.
Bulk dairy exporters and beef exporters miss out on meaningful new market access, with long‑standing barriers in India largely unchanged.
Labour‑intensive industries hoping for easier workforce mobility, and firms seeking regulatory harmonisation rather than tariff cuts, will also find their ambitions largely deferred.
That does not make them losers as the cost is better described as one of missed opportunity.
The agreement now heads to Parliament and the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee, which will call for public submissions.
Once that process is complete, legislation must be passed before the FTA can take effect.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Hang Lung Opens Westlake 66, Hangzhou’s Newest Mixed-Use Destination With a Unique and Compelling Tenant Mix and Unmatched Quality
April 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
The Company’s 11th Mainland project has achieved >90% retail leasing rate across ~250 stores
The complex is situated in the heart of the Wulin Central Business District, itself one of the most prosperous in China. With stations accessing three metro lines within easy walking distance, the district also boasts one of Hangzhou’s most valuable foot traffic catchment areas.
Robust demand for this prime location has resulted in a highly curated retail mix, spanning 105,900 square meters, weighted toward sophisticated lifestyle and experiential brands. The complex features a diverse retail offering, including several luxury brands, fashion & accessories, food & beverage, lifestyle & entertainment, and more. It has already achieved a retail leasing rate of over 90%, approximately a third of which are first-to-market concepts. More stores are scheduled to open in phases, with the opening rate set to build steadily throughout 2026.
Westlake 66 also encompasses five Grade-A office towers spanning 95,600 square meters of modern workspace designed for top global and domestic companies. Of these, Office Tower E is already fully leased and in operation. Zhejiang Province’s first Mandarin Oriental hotel is set to open in early 2027, offering 194 luxury rooms and suites, and a set of world-class wellness and dining facilities.
Mr. Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung, said,”We are thrilled to celebrate our 66th anniversary alongside the opening of Westlake 66. The project is a testament to Hang Lung’s ‘We Do It Well’ philosophy, demonstrating exceptional design, build, and service quality, and a deep commitment to the Hangzhou and Zhejiang communities. This opening is underpinned by a very strong retail leasing rate, showing the strength of Hangzhou’s retail market, and the broader economy.”
Placemaking Through Commerce, Culture, and Community
The design of Westlake 66 exemplifies our commitment to placemaking. The complex prioritizes community-centric design, weaving commercial, cultural, historical, and natural spaces together, creating an immersive and compelling environment that emphasizes community engagement and wellbeing.
This philosophy is exemplified by “The Oasis,” a 10,000+ square-meter landscaped urban sanctuary, seamlessly linking the office towers, shopping mall, and hotel within a panoramic corridor that offers an elevated, open-air environment at the heart of the CBD, enhanced by the generous space and lush landscaping.
Westlake 66 also incorporates the city’s rich cultural heritage through the preservation of Song and Yuan dynasty relics, which will be housed in an in-mall exhibition hall. Complementing this effort, the two historic buildings at 5 Yesutang Lane and 1 Jingqingli have been carefully restored and revitalized. These cultural heritage sites will open later in 2026, creating a living connection between this modern space and the ancient community of Hangzhou.
Leading in Sustainable Development
Hang Lung’s commitment to sustainable development is demonstrated at Westlake 66 through renewable energy integration and pioneering material use, including low carbon concrete bricks — a first for commercial developments in Mainland and Hong Kong. The complex has secured and achieved certifications and pre-certifications under multiple global green building standards, including China Green Building Design Label, WELL, LEED, and BREEAM, reflecting a holistic approach to environmental performance and long-term resilience.
Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung, added, “Westlake 66 has been built to be the new ‘Pulse of the City’ for Hangzhou, contributing to the city’s position as an international consumption center. By creating a dynamic, community-centric hub, we aim to enrich the urban fabric of Hangzhou while strengthening the economic environment. With a compelling array of first-to-market brands and unique experiences, we are confident that Westlake 66 will set a new regional benchmark and create lasting value for the Company and the city.”
Looking ahead, to advance the Company’s V.3 strategy, the complex will expand its retail area by 40% and triple its prime street frontage to over 200 meters by partnering with Baida Group, with the new phase slated for handover in 2028, further driving sustainable, long-term growth.
Hashtag: #HangLungProperties
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Parents take Kmart to Disputes Tribunal over play sand containing asbestos
April 28, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Parents whose children played with asbestos contaminated sand are taking Kmart to the Disputes Tribunal and encouraging others to do the same.
In November 2025, Kmart issued a recall notice for some coloured play sand products.
Families, early childhood centres and schools responded by throwing away toys, ripping up carpet and testing homes and classrooms.
Christchurch parents Elle Chrisp and David Dingwall are now taking Kmart to the Disputes Tribunal in an effort to reclaim costs they incurred having their sand tested, and the subsequent checks and decontamination inside and outside their home that had to be undertaken by asbestos experts.
They have also formally laid complaints with the regulators involved – Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment, Worksafe, Customs and the Commerce Commission, outlining a number of potential breaches of law that have occurred, changes that could be made, and urging them to take action.
In particular to do with claims, Kmart played down the health risks to consumers in its product recall notice, and has misled people over their rights under the Consumer Guarantees Act.
The pair say Kmart played down the health risks posed to consumers by saying in the product recall notice that respirable asbestos had not been detected in any of the tested samples, and that the release of respirable asbestos fibres was unlikely to occur in its current state, unless the sand was processed by mechanical means such as crushing or pulverising.
“The risk that any asbestos found, that is likely to be airborne or fine enough for inhalation, is low.”
However, this was contradicted by advice provided by WorkSafe, where it said tremolite asbestos was easily crumbled, or “friable”.
Chrisp and Dingwall also say Kmart’s refusal to compensate customers for the costs of cleaning their homes that were contaminated breaches the Consumer Guarantees Act, and is similar to Jetstar’s recent prosecution for misleading customers over their entitlements.
Statements in response
In a statement provided to Nine to Noon, a Kmart spokesperson said that several experts have made public comments regarding the low risk, and that as this matter is now subject to legal proceedings, it would not be appropriate to comment further.
“Since late 2025, we and other brands have conducted voluntary product recalls in response to an industry-wide issue impacting sand-based toy products, following the detection of tremolite asbestos in products across the industry.
“Several experts have made public comments regarding the low risk. It is important to note that Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora published advice that urgent medical attention is not required and provided practical advice for household cleaning and disposal of recalled products.”
Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment product safety spokesperson Ian Caplin confirmed it had received the complaint from Dingwall and Chrisp on 23 April 2026.
“As part of the recall process, businesses must notify MBIE of any recalls within two days of the business undertaking one, which is to be then published on the Product Safety website. Throughout the sand recalls, this has occurred.
“However, we appreciate that there may have been some confusion on these notices and we are evaluating how we can better clarify that the information in these notices are from the business and not direct advice from MBIE.”
MBIE will consider all the findings in the complaint and will continue working with the other agencies involved to address the issues raised, he said.
Commerce Commission head of fair trading and product safety investigations Simon Pope said it would asses the conduct raised but could not investigate every concern.
“We consider our Enforcement Priorities and Enforcement Criteria when discussing whether to start an investigation.”
WorkSafe also acknowledged the complaint and said it was being assessed.
” All businesses involved, including Kmart, have been advised that these
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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ISCA Highlights Year of Investment and Growth at AGM With Accumulated Reserves at $116 Million, Measured at Fair Value
April 29, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2026 – The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) held its 2025/2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 24 April 2026, where members reflected on a year of deliberate investment to strengthen member value and looked ahead to the priorities for the year ahead. The AGM also saw the election and appointment of the 2026 ISCA Council.
This year’s AGM saw members returning to Singapore to attend in person, alongside strong participation from those joining virtually.
A year of reset and strategic investment
In 2025, ISCA recorded its first operating deficit in a decade. This was the result of a deliberate decision to invest in areas that will strengthen the Institute’s long-term value to members and the profession. ISCA continues to maintain a strong financial position, with healthy reserves and a resilient balance sheet.
Rather than maintaining the status quo, ISCA undertook a year of reset and renewal, with spending focused on building stronger capabilities, growing the talent pipeline, expanding into new markets and building new growth engines.
ISCA emphasised that these investments were not made for growth alone, but more importantly, to better support members and provide greater member value in a rapidly evolving business and professional landscape.
Looking ahead, ISCA’s priorities remain clear: to deliver a better member experience, strengthen the talent pipeline and enhance its regional relevance. In 2026, the focus will be on ensuring that these investments translate into tangible and visible outcomes for members.
Expanding opportunities through internationalisation
At the AGM, ISCA Council and management addressed members’ questions on the institute’s plans to expand internationally. ISCA’s regional efforts are aimed at making it easier for members to access opportunities beyond Singapore. For members based in Singapore, this means more job opportunities, potential clients and partnerships across the region. For members based overseas, it means stronger local support and a more connected ISCA network where they live and work. ISCA CEO Ms Fann Kor cited an example of a member who had spent over 20 years building his career in China and was looking to return to Singapore. Through ISCA’s network, he was connected to a listed company seeking deep China experience, creating an opportunity that would otherwise have been difficult to access.
Progress across key areas
Despite being an investment year, ISCA reported progress across several areas:
- Membership grew to 43,500, with 11% growth and a 98.3% renewal rate
- ISCA House recorded 30,000 visits, with member satisfaction at 94%
- Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ) candidate numbers grew by 37%, including 400 overseas candidates
- ISCA expanded its regional footprint to 12 overseas chapters across 9 countries, with 6 overseas offices and 3 Professional Services Centres
- Chartered Accountants Lab (CA Lab) readership reached 39,000, across more than 30 countries
- ISCA developed 8 AI agents and implemented 180 system enhancements to improve access and member experience
- ISCA Academy delivered close to 199,000 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours, while reducing average cost per hour by 6% to $37.70
- ISCA Cares marked its 10-year milestone, disbursing $1.5 million and supporting nearly 500 students
- For the first time, SCAQ is being promoted beyond Singapore, making ISCA the first professional body in Asia to promote our national CA qualification overseas
- The SCAQ was embedded in an overseas university for the first time, at Nanjing University of Finance and Economics
2026 ISCA Council Lineup
The newly-elected Council Members are:
- Mr Alan Chang Chi Hsung, Managing Director, OA Assurance PAC
- Ms Chua Siew Hwi, Senior Vice President, Changi Airport Group
- Mr Quah Zheng Wei, CEO, Accredify Pte Ltd
- Ms Tan Aik Na, Senior Vice President (Administration), Nanyang Technological University
- Ms Yong Zen Yun, Partner, General Assurance Leader, Pricewaterhousecoopers LLP
The re-elected Council Members are:
- Ms Jocelyn Goh Chern Ni, Audit & Assurance Partner, BDO LLP
- Mr Koh Wee Kwang, Director, Nexia Singapore PAC
- Mr Lee Boon Teck, Regional Managing Partner, Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche LLP
The Council also appointed Ms Juliet Teo Juet Sim, Joint Head, Portfolio Development Group and Head, Ecosystem Enablement, Temasek Singapore Pte Ltd. Ms Teo was appointed for her expertise on how the finance profession is evolving in response to changing business models, sustainability priorities and global economic trends.
Office bearers
At the first Council meeting following the AGM, the ISCA office bearers were appointed. Mr Teo Ser Luck, immediate past president, was also appointed as ISCA Adviser.
President: Mr Lee Boon Teck
Vice Presidents:
- Ms Ang Suat Ching
- Ms Jocelyn Goh
Treasurer: Mr Song Yeow Chung
Secretary: Ms Judy Ng
Leadership perspectives
The newly elected ISCA President, Mr Lee Boon Teck, said: “The investments we have made over the past year lay the groundwork for a stronger, more connected profession. Our focus now is to ensure that every member, whether they are starting their career, leading an organisation, or building a practice overseas, can see and feel the difference ISCA makes. I am honoured to lead ISCA at this pivotal moment, and I look forward to working with the Council and our members to build on the strong foundations we have in place.”
ISCA Adviser and immediate past President Mr Teo Ser Luck said: “It has been a great privilege to serve ISCA, our members, and the accountancy sector over the past four years. This journey has been one of the most fulfilling I have ever embarked on. None of it would have been possible without an exceptional Council, a dedicated management team, and members who believed in what we were building together. My sincere appreciation to ISCA and our members for the opportunity to serve.”
ISCA CEO Ms Fann Kor said: “2025 was a year of deliberate investment to strengthen what matters most to our members and to the profession. We invested in the talent pipeline, member support, digital capability and regional connectivity so that ISCA can continue to stay relevant and useful in a changing environment. I would also like to thank Mr Teo Ser Luck for his leadership and contributions over the past four years. Under his stewardship, ISCA made meaningful progress in strengthening the profession, growing the Singapore CA Qualification and expanding our regional footprint. Management looks forward to working closely with the new Council to turn these investments into stronger outcomes and clearer value for members.
For the biographies of the elected office bearers, new and re-elected Council Members, please click here.
Hashtag: #DifferenceMakers #Accountancy #ISCACouncil #AGM
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Where does your tax money actually go?
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
You pay tax, the government spends it.
But what does it spend it on?
If you have ever wondered exactly where the tax money goes, here is a breakdown.
In the year to 30 June, 2025, total government spending was $183.5 billion.
Of that, social security and welfare took the largest amount, at $57.6b. This included NZ Super, which was just over $23b.
This total had increased from $53.99b the year before.
Next was health, with $29.8b.
Third was education, at $22.3b, up from $21.18b the year before.
Fourth was economic and industrial services, spending by the government to support and regulate business activities, at $16.2b.
Then was transport at communications, $15.83b.
It was followed by law and order, $7.3b, heritage, culture and recreation at $3.38b, housing and community development at $4.5b, defence at $3.23b, environmental protection at $2.3b and primary services $2.53b.
Core government services – made up of Crown departments, Offices of Parliament, the New Zealand Superannuation Fund and the Reserve Bank – took up $7.77b.
Finance costs were $10.39b – that was the interest bill for government borrowing.
The Government Superannuation Fund Authority’s expenses were $83 million.
Simplicity chief economist Shamubeel Eaqub said New Zealand offered a lot of transparency around government spending.
But he said many people thought about tax the wrong way.
“The question is actually the other way around. What public services and what quality of public services do you want, and how do you pay for it? And then you can decide how much tax to pay, because that’s the envelope, and who pays that tax.
“Because we tend to start a conversation on the wrong end, ‘I must never pay tax, but I want all the best services’, we end up in this standoff.”
He said it was a harder conversation to have because it was inconvenient.
“If you want nice things, you have to pay for it. You can’t just rely on other people to do it for you … And I think that sense of responsibility and having to do it yourself is quite problematic for people, because for a long time, I think post the Second World War, when the welfare state was built, the broad idea was trust central government, they’ll take care of all these things so you don’t have to.
“But that has broken down, and this is going to get worse, because when we made these promises, we used to have loads of young people, we could tax our workers, and we had a surplus, we had an abundance of income to buy things. But we don’t anymore.
“We kind of ran out of the runway about a decade ago, and it’s only going to get harder from here, because the demographic maths gets harder.
“Too many old people, not enough working age people. Nothing wrong with old people. And I think people think I vilify old people. It’s not that. You can’t just pay yourself lots of money without having a source of revenue.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Easyhome Launches First Flagship Store in Kuala Lumpur
April 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
SUBANG JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2026 – China-based home furnishing brand 居然之家 Easyhome has officially launched Easyhome Mall in Kuala Lumpur on 26 April 2026, marking its first major step into the Southeast Asian market and a key milestone in advancing China–Malaysia economic and trade cooperation.
The grand opening ceremony welcomed a distinguished lineup of guests, including Wang Ning, Chairman and CEO of Easyhome; Tuan ACP Wan Azlan, Subang Jaya Police Chief; Tan Shyong Shan, Staff Officer for Enforcement (Inspector-General of Police’s Office); Vincent Lee Seng Chiang, CEO of Nanyang Siang Pau; Li Zhiqiang, Vice President of CECA and General Manager of China Telecom Malaysia; Dato’ Sri Dr. Philip Ho, CEO of Pavilion Group; KH Lim, Founder and CEO of Senheng; Dato’ Abdul Wahab, Advisor to Pavilion Group; and General Manager Xue Yaqi.
Strategic Entry into Southeast Asia
Wang Ning expressed strong confidence in Malaysia’s development prospects, positioning the country as a key starting point and strategic hub in the company’s global expansion roadmap.
He noted that as China’s manufacturing capabilities continue to advance, its products have become increasingly competitive globally, making international expansion an inevitable direction. At the same time, younger consumer demographics worldwide are driving demand growth, further reinforcing the push into overseas markets.
Malaysia’s mature business environment, openness to foreign investment, and strategic role as a gateway to Southeast Asia were key considerations. Moving forward, Easyhome Mall will serve as a base to expand into Southeast Asia, as well as into the Middle East and Central Asia.
Wang also revealed that the internationalisation strategy began approximately three years ago, with Malaysia being the first large-scale overseas implementation. Over the next three years, the company plans to strengthen its local supply chain and expand into key cities such as Johor Bahru and Penang, alongside other major regional markets.
A New Benchmark in Home & Lifestyle Retail
Established in 1999, Easyhome has grown into one of China’s leading home furnishing retail groups, operating nearly 400 stores nationwide. Its business ecosystem spans design services, furniture and building materials retail, smart logistics, and commercial operations, with strong emphasis on customer-centric service standards.
The Malaysia debut represents a replication of its proven “one-stop home solution” model, integrating China’s advanced supply chain with local consumer needs to deliver a seamless and innovative retail experience.
The project is developed in collaboration with Pavilion REIT, combining operational expertise and resource strengths to establish a benchmark for China–Malaysia commercial cooperation.
Empowering Smart Living Through Innovation
A representative from Pavilion REIT noted that the opening of Easyhome Mall marks a new phase for the Subang project, reflecting continuous upgrades and transformation to better serve the local community.
As technology reshapes lifestyles, homes are evolving into more intelligent and interconnected spaces. In response, Easyhome Mall introduces a new retail concept that integrates smart home technologies with modern living experiences, bringing a new dimension to Malaysia’s retail landscape.
A Fully Integrated One-Stop Home Destination
General Manager Xue Yaqi highlighted that home-related consumption typically involves multiple stages—from design and renovation to building materials, furniture, and appliances—often requiring consumers to visit multiple locations.
Easyhome Mall addresses this by consolidating the entire value chain into a single destination, enabling a seamless one-stop shopping experience. The “what you see is what you get” concept reduces information gaps and enhances decision-making efficiency.
This integrated model allows consumers to complete their home planning and purchasing journey within one space, significantly improving convenience and overall experience.
Comprehensive Lifestyle Offering
Located in USJ 1, Subang Jaya, Easyhome Mall is easily accessible via major highways including KESAS, NKVE, ELITE, and the Subang–Kelana Jaya elevated highway, as well as nearby LRT and BRT stations.
The mall features a carefully curated, multi-level layout:
• LG Floor: Supermarket, dining, and lifestyle offerings
• Ground Floor: Customised furniture and smart home appliances with integrated home solutions
• First Floor: International home furnishing brands with global design standards
• Second & Third Floors: Local brands focusing on mattresses and home essentials
• Fourth Floor: Dining and event spaces
This tenant mix brings together premium Chinese brands and local businesses, creating a complete “shop, dine, and experience” destination.
Driving Digital Transformation
Easyhome’s expansion is supported by its digital ecosystem, including platforms such as Doorverse, Homestyler, and Easyhome IoT.
Homestyler, developed in collaboration with Alibaba Group and enhanced through AI technologies with NVIDIA, enables advanced 3D design and immersive user experiences.
The Doorverse platform has achieved rapid growth, surpassing RMB100 billion in gross merchandise value within three years, reflecting the strength of Easyhome’s digital capabilities.
These technologies support the transition from traditional retail to a digitalised industry service platform, enhancing both operational efficiency and customer experience.
Strengthening Regional Presence
Malaysia represents a key milestone in Easyhome’s global expansion and serves as its first large-scale integrated overseas development. Following earlier ventures in Phnom Penh and Macau, the Kuala Lumpur launch marks a deeper commitment to Southeast Asia.
Beyond retail, Easyhome Mall acts as a platform connecting high-quality Chinese home furnishing brands with the Malaysian market, while simplifying the traditionally complex home furnishing process into a more efficient and enjoyable experience.
Looking ahead, Easyhome plans to further integrate its supply chain, establish overseas warehousing, and support the global expansion of Chinese home brands—from product export to full-scale internationalisation of brands and manufacturing.
Grand Opening Highlights
The opening ceremony featured lion dance performances and a series of promotional activities, including exclusive offers and “crazy sales” deals, attracting strong public turnout and long queues from early morning.
The successful launch of Easyhome Mall marks a promising beginning in Malaysia and sets the foundation for continued growth across the region.
https://easyhome-kl.com/
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https://www.instagram.com/easyhomemall?igsh=bzU3czhnMWxhaGt0&utm_source=qr
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https://www.tiktok.com/@easyhomemall?_r=1&_t=ZS-95a1LnrTmsh
Hashtag: #easyhomemall #onestophomefurnishing #furnituremall
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Government’s diesel partnership good for supply not for price, Business NZ says
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Businesses say the government’s deal with Z Energy for an emergency diesel reserve is reassuring in case of supply disruption, but will not help with high prices.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Tuesday announced the deal which will see Z Energy procure, own and manage 90 million litres of diesel at Marsden Point refinery’s refurbished fuel tanks.
The government would then be able to release the fuel to service stations if normal supply shipments were disrupted.
Business New Zealand’s head of advocacy Catherine Beard told RNZ it was reassuring to businesses.
“All of the goods that move around New Zealand … for anything industrial and commercial it’s diesel is really the critical fuel, so I think this will be quite, quite encouraging for businesses to know that there’ll be extra stock on hand.
“It may not need to be used, but it will shore things up. I understand that supply chains are actually working quite normally, which is really good.”
However, it would do little to help with high diesel costs – which she said was the main problem faced by businesses.
“The issue really has been the price problem. This won’t resolve the price problem but it will give companies and business, I guess, more confidence that we’ve got enough.”
Price monitor app Gaspy showed a diesel price of about $3.32 a litre – down about 20 cents over the past month, but still nearly $1.50 higher than before the Iran conflict.
“It absolutely is a problem, obviously, and businesses would have been trying to where they can absorb it, but it will have to be passed on eventually,” Beard said.
“It’ll start to flow through supply chains and ultimately hit consumers in the pocket as it affects everything that’s moved around.”
She said the government’s moves towards cutting regulations on truck weights – announced by ACT leader David Seymour over the weekend – could take pressure off businesses struggling with those costs.
NZ First leader and Minister for Rail Winston Peters has taken a different tack, calling for a focus on rail instead – a stance Labour and the Greens have also been pushing.
Beard, however, pointed out trains had their limitations.
“Rail is there, but it doesn’t get the goods to the door of the customer. It can work well on main trunk line and taking things maybe from Auckland to Wellington for example, but you still need to distribute your goods to the end user so you can’t really get away from trucks.
“Maybe more could go on the train, but it also depends on timeliness – of how urgent it is to get things delivered and what customers expectations are – but I suppose when we’re in this situation of going into the slightly unknown that all of those things could change.”
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Business NZ say Govt’s Z partnership good for supply not for price
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Businesses say the government’s deal with Z Energy for an emergency diesel reserve is reassuring in case of supply disruption, but will not help with high prices.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Tuesday announced the deal which will see Z Energy procure, own and manage 90 million litres of diesel at Marsden Point refinery’s refurbished fuel tanks.
The government would then be able to release the fuel to service stations if normal supply shipments were disrupted.
Business New Zealand’s head of advocacy Catherine Beard told RNZ it was reassuring to businesses.
“All of the goods that move around New Zealand … for anything industrial and commercial it’s diesel is really the critical fuel, so I think this will be quite, quite encouraging for businesses to know that there’ll be extra stock on hand.
“It may not need to be used, but it will shore things up. I understand that supply chains are actually working quite normally, which is really good.”
However, it would do little to help with high diesel costs – which she said was the main problem faced by businesses.
“The issue really has been the price problem. This won’t resolve the price problem but it will give companies and business, I guess, more confidence that we’ve got enough.”
Price monitor app Gaspy showed a diesel price of about $3.32 a litre – down about 20 cents over the past month, but still nearly $1.50 higher than before the Iran conflict.
“It absolutely is a problem, obviously, and businesses would have been trying to where they can absorb it, but it will have to be passed on eventually,” Beard said.
“It’ll start to flow through supply chains and ultimately hit consumers in the pocket as it affects everything that’s moved around.”
She said the government’s moves towards cutting regulations on truck weights – announced by ACT leader David Seymour over the weekend – could take pressure off businesses struggling with those costs.
NZ First leader and Minister for Rail Winston Peters has taken a different tack, calling for a focus on rail instead – a stance Labour and the Greens have also been pushing.
Beard, however, pointed out trains had their limitations.
“Rail is there, but it doesn’t get the goods to the door of the customer. It can work well on main trunk line and taking things maybe from Auckland to Wellington for example, but you still need to distribute your goods to the end user so you can’t really get away from trucks.
“Maybe more could go on the train, but it also depends on timeliness – of how urgent it is to get things delivered and what customers expectations are – but I suppose when we’re in this situation of going into the slightly unknown that all of those things could change.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Auckland childcare centres offer steep discounts to keep afloat
April 28, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Some early childhood education centres in Auckland are offering steep discounts – in some cases up to 12 months of childcare free of charge – in a bid to lift enrolments.
Operators say the incentives reflect a deepening affordability crisis in early childhood education. For some centres, it’s one of the few options they have to stay afloat.
However, others warn that offering aggressive discounts is unsustainable, risks intensifying financial pressure across the sector and may force more centres to close.
Enrolment discounts
Go Bananas Childcare in the Auckland suburb of Beachlands is offering 12 months of free early childhood education for new enrolments, including meals, for children of all ages.
Manager Nadine Cilliers said that, as a newly opened centre in the area, the discount was an effective way to build relationships in the community while making childcare more affordable.
“Offering incentives and discounts has become more noticeable in recent times because of our economic climate,” she said.
“We know some families are struggling to pay daycare fees because it is very expensive,” she said.
“Some promotions have always existed, and centres are looking for ways to remain accessible to families while trying to maintain enrolments.”
Early childhood education in New Zealand is funded through a mix of government subsidies and parent fees.
The government covers part of the cost, including 20 hours of free early childhood education for children aged 3 to 5, while parent fees help cover the remaining operating expenses.
Cilliers said that, because her centre did not charge newly enrolled families any fees in the first 12 months, most of its operating costs were now covered by government funding and support from the franchise.
She said other childcare centres in the area were also offering discounts, such as three months free or 50 percent off fees.
However, Cilliers said many centres were concerned that families might leave once the discounts ended.
“It is a worry that parents find better promotions elsewhere, that they move to other areas that offer better promotions than yours,” she said.
“But we do hope that after the 12 months, children are settled, they’re happy, our families are connected and they’ve formed strong bonds with our centre,” she added.
“We hope they won’t want to leave.”
Cilliers said discounting could add pressure to early childhood education centres, particularly smaller, independent providers that may not have the same level of financial backing from a franchise.
However, she said it also reflected a broader community need for more affordable childcare.
“It does put pressure on us to maintain a higher standard, because we want to keep our families with us even after the 12 months,” she said.
RNZ has reported that early childhood education costs rose by 2.5 percent between the March and December 2025 quarters.
Some parents returning to work are facing childcare bills of $15,000 to $20,000 a year, while the sector has warned that fees could rise further.
Rising costs
Little Dinosaurs, a family-owned early childhood education centre in Epsom, is offering free childcare over autumn for newly enrolled families, helping them save up to $3800 per child in childcare costs.
The centre’s owners, Sean and Margarita Sampayo, said the promotion was a response to the childcare affordability crisis and a decline in the centre’s roll.
Sean Sampayo said the centre was licensed for 27 children and currently had 21 on its roll. But enrolments fell last year to about 12 or 13 children, which worried the couple.
“We were really keen to get our numbers up and to a more suitable sort of rate again,” Sampayo said.
“Our parents are facing an affordability crisis at the moment. People are very price sensitive. We want to meet families where they are, and we want to make it affordable for them to send their children to childcare.”
Sampayo said the discounts were also a response to added pressure and competition from nearby kindergartens and childcare centres offering similar programmes.
“When one centre runs a programme like this, it almost forces the hand of other nearby centres to run similar programmes as well,” Sampayo said.
Sampayo said 70 percent of the families enrolled at the centre were currently on discounted rates.
He said discounts could help families pay for childcare during an affordability crisis, but they could also put significant pressure on smaller providers.
“When you’ve got centers that are privately owned by individuals like ours, we can make a loss in a year or two,” he said.
“But over time, those losses start to stack up, and it just makes it impossible.”
Sampayo said family-run centres had tough decisions to make at that point.
“Do we continue to run the centre in a way that’s just enough to keep it up and running, barely profitable and unable to [reach] the service level that you’d expect?” he said.
“Or do you decide to shut down the centre and move on?”
Sampayo said the government could do more, through both policy and funding, to ease the pressures driving widespread discounting and provide greater oversight of drastic discounts.
Funding shortfall
Reach for the Stars on Auckland’s North Shore is another early childhood education centre advertising enrolment discounts, offering three months free for new enrolments, including meals and nappies, if families stay with the centre for at least a year.
Manager Carole Liang said the discount strategy began after Covid, when the centre found more families were struggling to pay for childcare.
Liang said enrolment discounts had become increasingly common across Auckland after Covid, and that her centre was feeling pressure from aggressive discounting by other providers.
“There are many centres [opening] in the same area. Some people just think childcare is a good business to make money,” she said.
“They think that as long as they have children, they would get funding and, with that funding, they can make money,” she said.
“Childcare is education. It is about caring for children and their future,” she said.
“We are nurturing children and providing them with a good environment to grow and learn. It is not just a business.”
Liang said many early childhood education centres were trying to keep their services affordable for families, but that it was increasingly difficult to maintain quality under current government funding levels.
She said Budget 2025 included a 0.5 percent funding increase for the early childhood education sector, but that it was clearly not keeping pace with the real costs of running a centre.
“Everything has increased by 5-10 percent,” she said. “But we can’t increase parents’ fees because they can’t afford it.”
Liang said large promotions could widen the financial gap between what centres needed to operate sustainably and what they received in funding.
She said early childhood education should prioritise quality, rather than affordability alone.
“That’s not healthy competition,” she said. “We should emphasise quality and what children and families can get from [early childhood education].
“If you just focus on affordable childcare, but neglect the other factors which are more important, then I don’t see the hope in our childcare education in the future.”
Discounting raises closure fears
Simon Laube, chief executive of the Early Childhood Council, which represents early childhood education operators, said steep enrolment discounts were becoming more common in the sector but were unsustainable, especially when centres asked for no contribution from parents and government funding became the only source of income towards operating costs.
According to the Early Childhood Council, 443 early childhood services nationwide closed between March 2022 and July 2025.
More than half of those closures were education and care services, with Auckland the hardest-hit region, accounting for 44 percent of education and care closures.
Laube said centre closures appeared to be rising again this year, with 20 centres closing in the latest quarter, according to Ministry of Education data from March 2026. That followed a high rate of closures in 2023, when an average of nine centres closed each month.
“That’s the hard end of discounting,” he said. “You don’t want to become one of those statistics.”
Laube said the Early Childhood Council was extremely concerned about aggressive discounting, saying it showed the level of desperation among providers.
“The fact that you’re seeing discounting happening across lots of centres just shows that there are lots of centres [operating] below the occupancy level they need to be financially viable,” he said.
Laube said that if centres were unsuccessful with their discounting and revenue did not increase as occupancy rose, they could be forced to cut staff and other costs.
He said centres that chose not to compromise on quality could be forced to close.
He said the Early Childhood Council had been advocating for a higher cost adjustment for providers in this year’s Budget.
“We do need things like a Budget uplift just to keep the sector going,” he said. “Otherwise, there will be quite a few centre closures that occur if things stay the way they are.”
Funding system under review
Rebecca Barnes-Clarke, acting general manager of System, Connections and Early Learning Policy at the Ministry of Education, said discounts offered by early childhood education and care service providers might make early childhood education more affordable for parents and caregivers, as well as increase children’s participation in the short term.
“However, education and care service providers would need to consider and decide whether they can sustain such discounts,” she said.
Barnes-Clarke said early childhood education services could determine the level of fees they charged families beyond the hours covered by government subsidy.
She said the ministry recognised the early childhood education funding system was no longer fit for purpose, with concerns about affordability, access, the need to support children who stood to benefit most from early childhood education, and the complexity of the current settings for parents and services.
The government established a ministerial advisory group in June to review funding for early learning.
Barnes-Clarke said the group had completed a discovery phase, hearing people’s experiences and views on the challenges and opportunities in the early childhood education funding system.
She said the group intended to consult on indicative options in the middle of this year before finalising its advice and recommendations to the minister, which were due by the end of the year.
“The government will then make decisions on this advice,” she said.
“Any changes to funding provided to the sector will be subject to future government and Budget decisions.”
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Ant International Launches Open-Sourced Agentic Mobile Protocol to Drive AI Commerce
April 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
- Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP) is the world’s first agentic payment framework designed for mobile interfaces, including digital wallets, super apps, and wearable devices.
- Fully open-sourced, the protocol enables LLMs, platforms and merchants’ seamless agentic connection to 4.4 billion digital wallet users worldwide through simple and secure integration.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2026 – Ant International is introducing the Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP) for the agentic commerce industry to enable secure, AIOps-native agentic payment connection to mobile services including digital wallets, banking apps, super apps, and mobile portals from phones to wearable devices.
“We are deeply grateful for partners, acquirers and developers who contributed to this project. An agentic protocol for mobile commerce that ensures superior efficiency and security results will be key for businesses large and small expanding into the world’s fastest growing markets. We look forward to expanding our multi-layered partnerships to enable real-world successes of AI commerce,” said Jiang-Ming Yang, Chief Innovation Officer, Ant International.
Wallets and mobile payment key driver for agentic commerce
The global agentic commerce market could reach around USD 28 billion by 2030 with a 46% CAGR as the industry fast-forwards from pilot AI agent programs to full-scale autonomous transaction systems[1]. The number of global digital wallet users reached 4.4 billion in 2025, and is expected to exceed 6 billion – over 75% of the global population – by 2030[2].
While the new payment rails are positioned to become a primary interface for AI commerce, current AI payments protocols are designed largely for card rails. Merchants and digital wallets need to be able to offer smooth payment experience, authenticate trusted agents and verify credentials without disruption, as well as seamlessly handle post-checkout settlement and transaction management tasks in a mobile- and AI-native environment.
With the Agentic Mobile Protocol, merchants – LLMs, AI platforms, merchants with self-developed agents, and agent builders – and digital wallets can embed agentic payment functionality directly into their workflows, eliminating the need for system overhauls.
Ant International has open-sourced the AMP to help establish a universal, auditable standard to ensure that AI agents can transact securely and seamlessly across any global platform.
The AMP framework features:
- A superior agentic checkout experience through:
- Faster agent integration: reducing the number of steps required to link a payment agent to a digital wallet by 50% compared to traditional card-binding methods.
- Money-back guarantee: every agent-initiated transaction is backed by a money-back guarantee mechanism for payment partners in cases of account takeovers.
- Cross-device compatibility: payment agents can work on mobile interfaces across smartphones, smartwatches, AR glasses and in-car systems, a capability absent in card-based systems.
- A more efficient and secure trust architecture for agent delegation to ensure secure and precise delegation of payment authority to AI agents — whether it is ordering coffee, booking a ride, or planning a trip – with full visibility and the ability to revoke or modify tasks at any time.
- A high-frequency agent-to-agent (A2A) settlement mechanism enables automated, ultra-small transactions between AI agents. It’s capable of handling nano-transactions as small as $0.000001 between agents with real-time accounting and clearing. A2A settlement is crucial to agentic economy, which requires the capacity to process high-frequency, sub-cent agent transactions that traditional payment rails cannot support.
- A full-spectrum Know Your Agent (KYA) framework establishes an agent’s digital identity and certifies its authorised capabilities. The proprietary Agent Trust Rating mechanism offers an additional layer of protection, a dynamic risk-management tool that determines whether an agent is trustworthy and controls the level of autonomy.
A 40 member-strong wallet ecosystem in cross-sector coordination
Ant International is working with wallet partners of Alipay+, the company’s global wallet gateway, to implement the AMP. Alipay+ now connects over 40 digital wallet partners, covering 1.8 billion user accounts and 150 million merchants globally.
Building on this payment partnership network that spans wallets, acquirers, super apps and cards, Ant International is among the first partners of Mastercard and Visa to pilot card-based transaction capabilities for AI agents, while collaborating with Google on its protocols for agentic commerce and payments.
Hashtag: #AntInternational
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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