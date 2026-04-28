Easyhome Launches First Flagship Store in Kuala Lumpur

Source: Media Outreach

SUBANG JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2026 – China-based home furnishing brand 居然之家 Easyhome has officially launched Easyhome Mall in Kuala Lumpur on 26 April 2026, marking its first major step into the Southeast Asian market and a key milestone in advancing China–Malaysia economic and trade cooperation.

From left: SUPT. Tan Shyong Shan, ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, Philip Ho, Datuk Ab Wahab Bin Khalil, Wang Ning, Li Zhiqiang, KH Lim, and Vincent Lee Seng Chiang officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Easyhome Mall.

The grand opening ceremony welcomed a distinguished lineup of guests, including Wang Ning, Chairman and CEO of Easyhome; Tuan ACP Wan Azlan, Subang Jaya Police Chief; Tan Shyong Shan, Staff Officer for Enforcement (Inspector-General of Police’s Office); Vincent Lee Seng Chiang, CEO of Nanyang Siang Pau; Li Zhiqiang, Vice President of CECA and General Manager of China Telecom Malaysia; Dato’ Sri Dr. Philip Ho, CEO of Pavilion Group; KH Lim, Founder and CEO of Senheng; Dato’ Abdul Wahab, Advisor to Pavilion Group; and General Manager Xue Yaqi.



Strategic Entry into Southeast Asia

Wang Ning expressed strong confidence in Malaysia’s development prospects, positioning the country as a key starting point and strategic hub in the company’s global expansion roadmap.

He noted that as China’s manufacturing capabilities continue to advance, its products have become increasingly competitive globally, making international expansion an inevitable direction. At the same time, younger consumer demographics worldwide are driving demand growth, further reinforcing the push into overseas markets.

Malaysia’s mature business environment, openness to foreign investment, and strategic role as a gateway to Southeast Asia were key considerations. Moving forward, Easyhome Mall will serve as a base to expand into Southeast Asia, as well as into the Middle East and Central Asia.

Wang also revealed that the internationalisation strategy began approximately three years ago, with Malaysia being the first large-scale overseas implementation. Over the next three years, the company plans to strengthen its local supply chain and expand into key cities such as Johor Bahru and Penang, alongside other major regional markets.



A New Benchmark in Home & Lifestyle Retail

Established in 1999, Easyhome has grown into one of China’s leading home furnishing retail groups, operating nearly 400 stores nationwide. Its business ecosystem spans design services, furniture and building materials retail, smart logistics, and commercial operations, with strong emphasis on customer-centric service standards.

The Malaysia debut represents a replication of its proven “one-stop home solution” model, integrating China’s advanced supply chain with local consumer needs to deliver a seamless and innovative retail experience.

The project is developed in collaboration with Pavilion REIT, combining operational expertise and resource strengths to establish a benchmark for China–Malaysia commercial cooperation.



Empowering Smart Living Through Innovation

A representative from Pavilion REIT noted that the opening of Easyhome Mall marks a new phase for the Subang project, reflecting continuous upgrades and transformation to better serve the local community.

As technology reshapes lifestyles, homes are evolving into more intelligent and interconnected spaces. In response, Easyhome Mall introduces a new retail concept that integrates smart home technologies with modern living experiences, bringing a new dimension to Malaysia’s retail landscape.



A Fully Integrated One-Stop Home Destination

General Manager Xue Yaqi highlighted that home-related consumption typically involves multiple stages—from design and renovation to building materials, furniture, and appliances—often requiring consumers to visit multiple locations.

Easyhome Mall addresses this by consolidating the entire value chain into a single destination, enabling a seamless one-stop shopping experience. The “what you see is what you get” concept reduces information gaps and enhances decision-making efficiency.

This integrated model allows consumers to complete their home planning and purchasing journey within one space, significantly improving convenience and overall experience.



Comprehensive Lifestyle Offering

Located in USJ 1, Subang Jaya, Easyhome Mall is easily accessible via major highways including KESAS, NKVE, ELITE, and the Subang–Kelana Jaya elevated highway, as well as nearby LRT and BRT stations.

The mall features a carefully curated, multi-level layout:

• LG Floor: Supermarket, dining, and lifestyle offerings

• Ground Floor: Customised furniture and smart home appliances with integrated home solutions

• First Floor: International home furnishing brands with global design standards

• Second & Third Floors: Local brands focusing on mattresses and home essentials

• Fourth Floor: Dining and event spaces

This tenant mix brings together premium Chinese brands and local businesses, creating a complete “shop, dine, and experience” destination.



Driving Digital Transformation

Easyhome’s expansion is supported by its digital ecosystem, including platforms such as Doorverse, Homestyler, and Easyhome IoT.

Homestyler, developed in collaboration with Alibaba Group and enhanced through AI technologies with NVIDIA, enables advanced 3D design and immersive user experiences.

The Doorverse platform has achieved rapid growth, surpassing RMB100 billion in gross merchandise value within three years, reflecting the strength of Easyhome’s digital capabilities.

These technologies support the transition from traditional retail to a digitalised industry service platform, enhancing both operational efficiency and customer experience.



Strengthening Regional Presence

Malaysia represents a key milestone in Easyhome’s global expansion and serves as its first large-scale integrated overseas development. Following earlier ventures in Phnom Penh and Macau, the Kuala Lumpur launch marks a deeper commitment to Southeast Asia.

Beyond retail, Easyhome Mall acts as a platform connecting high-quality Chinese home furnishing brands with the Malaysian market, while simplifying the traditionally complex home furnishing process into a more efficient and enjoyable experience.

Looking ahead, Easyhome plans to further integrate its supply chain, establish overseas warehousing, and support the global expansion of Chinese home brands—from product export to full-scale internationalisation of brands and manufacturing.



Grand Opening Highlights

The opening ceremony featured lion dance performances and a series of promotional activities, including exclusive offers and “crazy sales” deals, attracting strong public turnout and long queues from early morning.

The successful launch of Easyhome Mall marks a promising beginning in Malaysia and sets the foundation for continued growth across the region.

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