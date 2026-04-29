Local News – Outstanding speakers lined up for Porirua’s second BizFest

Source: Porirua City Council



BizFest 2026 in Porirua promises outstanding guest speakers as the event aims to celebrate the city’s village economy and inspire, strengthen and celebrate all things business.

The event, to be held on 21 July at Te Rauparaha Arena, is run jointly by Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira and Porirua City Council. The theme this year is Build Your Village, saluting how doing business collaboratively in Porirua doesn’t involve corporate jargon – working together is how it’s always been done.

BizFest 2026 will be MC’d by the amazing Eteroa Lafaele and keynote speakers on the bill are Wellington Phoenix women’s head coach Bev Priestman, rugby superstar Ruby Tui and businessman Sir Ian Taylor.

Whereas last year’s inaugural event focused on “You can survive this”, the 2026 version builds on that hope and implores attendees to “Let’s thrive together”.

This year’s theme of Build Your Village focuses on doing business the Porirua way, where whanaungatanga and kotahitanga drive strategy and operations. Along with the lineup of speakers, it features interactive workshops led by local experts, structured networking sessions, and an exhibitor marketplace showcasing services and support for small businesses.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik says Porirua’s business community has always had something special, so it’s about recognising that, celebrating it, and growing.

“This is not just a day to hear people speak,” Mr Modlik says.

“This is about connecting and feeling proud of where you are; being excited to continuing to build our village and benefit from that.

“Te mana o te takitini, the strength of many, isn’t new to us, it’s how it’s always been. BizFest gives that approach the infrastructure it deserves.”

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says 21 July will be the opportunity to not just be inspired, but to act.

“Porirua is a place to do business, our city is humming and, importantly, somewhere we look out for one another. BizFest can show off what we have, the innovation that is present, and what exciting things can happen as we continue to move forward.

“What we want is lasting economic success – the village continues to work and flourish long after the event ends.”

https://tickets.ticketspace.co.nz/tickets/bizfest2026 BizFest 2026: Build Your Village, runs from 9am-4pm at Te Rauparaha Arena. Tickets are available from