Voicecomm Technology (02495.HK) Announces Completion of Issue of New H Shares to Strategic Investor Raising Approximately HKD190.9 million

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2026 –. (“” or the“, Stock Code:), a core technology provider and ecosystem operator of trustworthy conversational AI in China, is pleased to announce that the issue of new H Shares to State Fortune Global Strategic LPF (the “Subscriber A”), under the general mandate (the “Subscription A”) was successfully completed on 27 April 2026. The Company has allotted and issued an aggregate of 4,134,849 new H Shares to Subscriber A at the Subscription Price of HK$46.3 per Subscription Share A with net proceeds of approximately HK$190.9 million.

Support from Strategic Investor with Strong Background Demonstrates Long-Term Confidence

The Subscriber A is a limited partnership fund registered under the Limited Partnership Fund Ordinance (Chapter 637 of the Laws of Hong Kong) acting by its general partner, namely Jingxin International Financial Group Co., Limited (“Jingxin Financial”). Jingxin Financial is a corporation licensed to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities.

The Board considers that the Subscriber A, as a third-party strategic investor independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons, and its subscription fully reflects market recognition of the Company’s future prospects and the value of its enterprise-grade trustworthy conversational AI solutions.

Use of Proceeds: Focus on R&D and Operations

The net proceeds from the Subscription A are approximately HK$190.9 million, which the Company intends to apply for the following purposes:

Approximately 50% of the proceeds will be used for research and development investments to enhance the Company’s technological capabilities and improve product innovation level. Specifically, this will support research, development and product innovation in building a multimodal fusion architecture based on meta models, as well as the development of lifelong learning agents and an orchestrated multi-agent system for role-based collaboration.

will be used for research and development investments to enhance the Company’s technological capabilities and improve product innovation level. Specifically, this will support research, development and product innovation in building a multimodal fusion architecture based on meta models, as well as the development of lifelong learning agents and an orchestrated multi-agent system for role-based collaboration. Approximately 50% of the proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including: payment of staff salaries, social insurance, housing provident funds and other human resources expenses; procurement of hardware and equipment and services for the principal business; repayment of bank loans; and other administrative expenses.

DR.Tang Jinghua, Chairman ofVoicecomm Technology Co., Ltd., said: ” We are very pleased to have successfully completed this strategic subscription. As an investment vehicle under a well-known financial institution, State Fortune Global Strategic LPF’s capital strength and industry resources will provide solid support for the Company’s long-term development. This subscription not only optimizes the Company’s shareholder base and capital structure but also creates strong momentum into our continued advancement in the highly competitive Agent sector. “

Launch of Self-Developed “VocSageX” Agent Platform with Capital Injection

With the capital injection, Voicecomm recently officially launched its self-developed enterprise-grade agent development platform — VocSageX. This platform aims to address the current pain points of fragmented large model applications that struggle to form efficient collaboration, by standardizing and integrating distributed AI capabilities.

The VocSageX platform features five core capabilities: a trustworthy decision-making mechanism, exclusive cognitive modeling, a low-barrier development experience, multi-agent collaboration capabilities, and an open evolutionary ecosystem. It allows business personnel to rapidly build AI agents that solve real-world problems through visual drag-and-drop, much like building with Lego bricks. It helps achieve a leap from “general AI” to “organizational semantic perception”, reduce traditional AI application development cycle by over 70% and save more than 50% of R&D investment costs.

The net proceeds from this subscription will directly support the in-depth R&D of the VocSageX platform, particularly in the multi-agent collaboration technology system, helping the Company’s strategic transformation toward “platform-based operations” and further consolidating its leading position in the enterprise-grade agent ecosystem.

Hashtag: #Voicecomm

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.