NRL: Centre Adam Pompey returns to NZ Warriors against Parramatta Eels

Source: Radio New Zealand

NRL: NZ Warriors v Parramatta Eels

7.30pm Saturday, 2 May

CommBank Stadium, Sydney

Live blog updates on RNZ website

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Centre Adam Pompey returns to the NZ Warriors starting line-up against Parramatta Eels, but star half Luke Metcalf has been named only in the reserves, after recovering from a hamstring strain.

Pompey sat out two games, after copping a dangerous contact suspension against Cronulla Sharks, then turned out for the Warriors reserves last week, scoring a try, as coach Andrew Webster stuck with a winning combination.

The 123-game veteran steps back into the midfield, with Ali Leiataua on concussion protocols.

The other significant change to the team that edged the Dolphins last week sees Tanner Stowers-Smith back on the bench from a hamstring niggle, replacing co-captain Mitch Barnett, who also failed a head check in Wellington.

Second-rower Marata Niukore was a late withdrawal from the Dolphins fixture and will also sit this one out with a head injury.

Metcalf and Te Maire Martin are listed in the wider squad, with the former allocated the No.20 jersey on the interchange.

Last month, Webster elected to inject Metcalf directly into the starting line-up, after he recovered from a season-ending knee injury suffered last June.

Metcalf tweaked a hamstring in the dying moments of the loss to Cronulla and his team have gone on a winning run in his absence, with Tanah Boyd and Chanel Harris-Tavita re-united in the halves.

Martin, who was used as a utility off the bench last season, is nearing a return, after breaking his leg for Māori All Stars in the pre-season.

Another notable absence from the squad is utility Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who suffered a neck injury against the Sharks, returned two weeks later against Gold Coast Titans, but a setback kept him out of action against the Dolphins and will do again against the Eels.

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Erin Clark

Interchanges: 14. Sam Healey, 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Jacob Laban, 18. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 20. Luke Metcalf

Reserves: 21. Kayliss Fatialofa, 22. Te Maire Martin, 23. Makaia Tafua

Meanwhile, former Warriors Dylan Walker has been named on the Eels bench, despite leaving their loss against Manly early with an arm injury, suffered in a crunching tackle by Sea Eagles second-rower Haumole Olakau’atu.

Another former Warrior, Ronald Volkman, will start at five-eighth, while the line-up also features Auckland-born Junior Paulo and Auckland-raised Kelma Tuilagi.

Eels: 1. Joash Papalii, 2. Brian Kelly, 3. Will Penisini, 4. Sean Russell, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Ronald Volkman, 7. Mitch Moses, 8. Luca Moretti, 9. Ryley Smith, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Charlie Guymer, 12. Jack Williams, 13. Jack de Belin

Interchange: 14. Tallyn da Silva, 15. Saxon Pryke, 16. Toni Mataele, 17. Dylan Walker, 18. Kelma Tuilagi, 19. Lorenzo Talataina

Reserves: 20. Jordan Samrani, 21. Teancum Brown, 22. Araz Nanva

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand