Viv Beck still ’employed as CEO’, Auckland’s Heart of the City says

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / HOTC

Auckland’s Heart of the City says its chief executive is still employed, after reports she had been stood down.

The Post said on Saturday that it understood Viv Beck had been stood down from the business association, a similar story was also published by the NZ Herald on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, RNZ asked the association if Beck had been stood down. A spokesperson said in a statement: “The Heart of the City Executive Committee wishes to confirm that Viv Beck is employed as the Chief Executive of Heart of the City. She has not departed the organisation.”

RNZ has approached Beck for comment.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s office said in a statement that it’s entirely up to HOTC’s board to advise anybody on the employment of Beck, including if there’s been a change to her status.

It said the organisation plays an important role in the city, and receives significant funding through a targeted rate paid by businesses.

“The mayor and his office are focussed on maintaining a positive and productive relationship with its board. We expect the board to continue to communicate regularly with us and operate in line with the BID policy.

“Any other questions about the organisation should be directed to Heart of the City,” the statement said.

Heart of the City is a group representing and promoting Auckland’s central city businesses.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand