Police appealing for information following aggravated robbery in Christchurch

Source: New Zealand Police

Do you know these men?

Christchurch Police investigating an aggravated robbery in Somerfield are appealing for information to assist in identifying the men pictured as we believe they can assist our enquiries.

On Friday 17 April, Police were alerted to an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises on Milton Street.

During the incident, an employee of the premises and a member of the public were threatened with a weapon. Thankfully they were uninjured, however are understandably shaken by the incident.

Police would like to speak with the people pictured as we believe they can assist with our investigation.

If you recognise the people pictured, or have any information that may assist our enquiries, please get in touch with us.

You can contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 260417/9520.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI