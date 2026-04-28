Step Onto the Stage with Lay Zhang (Zhang Yixing) and the Legends at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2026 – “Step onto the stage with the legends and the idol, now under one roof.” Madame Tussauds Singapore invites guests to experience this star-studded encounter as beloved figures of Lay Zhang(Zhang Yixing) and Lin Dan take centre stage in a dynamic, cross-cultural showcase of Asian icons.

The global icon Lay Zhang‘s figure captures his refined stage charisma in a sleek, dark-blue tailored suit. The figure invites fans to step into an intimate concert moment – standing alongside Lay as if sharing the spotlight during a live show. From his confident stance to his signature polished look, every detail brings his on-stage persona vividly to life.

Adding a powerful sporting presence, Lin Dan‘s figure immortalises the badminton legend in a high-energy pose. Dressed in his iconic red athletic gear and captured mid-motion with racket in hand, the figure reflects the intensity and pride of a championship moment, evoking the electrifying atmosphere of a world-class match.

The figure of legendary musician Huang Jiaju, launching from mid-May, also pays tribute to his timeless artistry and connection with generations of fans. Styled with his signature guitar and casual stage outfit, it embodies his enduring influence on Asian music.

These talent figures bring together music, sport, and cultural legacy in one immersive space, where fans can engage with their idols across generations and genres.

To celebrate, visitors can enjoy a limited-time promotion from 28 April to 10 May 2026, with 20% off tickets using promo code LAY20. Guests who take a photo with Lay’s figure and share it on Instagram tagging Madame Tussauds Singapore with #MadameTussaudsSG #MTSG, will be eligible to receive a complimentary photo frame, redeemable on-site (first 100 ONLY).

“Madame Tussauds has continually featured figures who have made a lasting impact across industries and cultures,” said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore. “This special experience brings together beloved personalities in a way that allows fans to not only admire them but truly feel part of their world.”

As a leading attraction that brings global icons closer to fans, Madame Tussauds Singapore continues to craft immersive experiences that celebrate the impact of entertainment, sport, and cultural influence. Step into the Hall of Fame, enjoy the exclusive interactions with them up close!

For more information about booking tickets to visit Madame Tussauds Singapore, please visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/

Hashtag: #MerlinEntertainments #MadameTussaudsSingapore

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.