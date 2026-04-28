Name release: Fatal crash, Leet Street, Invercargill

Source: New Zealand Police

Police can name the man that died in a single vehicle crash on Sunday 22 March.

He was 23-year-old Enoch Carlisle from the Southland District.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Police have earlier issued an appeal to understand further circumstances of the crash.

If you witnessed the crash, or have CCTV in the vicinity of Wellesley Avenue, Avenal Street or Kelvin Street, please get in touch with Police.

You can also make a report online on 105. Click ‘Make a report’.

Please use the reference number 260322/6911.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI