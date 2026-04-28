A dose of consequences for hospital thief

Source: New Zealand Police

A serial thief who allegedly targeted the bedsides of hospital patients will face court after being arrested.

The 30-year-old woman was wanted for a spate of dishonesty offending across hospitals in Auckland and Waikato earlier this year.

Waitematā East Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector CJ Miles, says the offending spree allegedly involved patients’ belongings being stolen while they underwent treatment.

Police are aware of sixteen offences committed between 12 January and 24 March.

“The suspect targeted vulnerable people, allegedly stealing personal items and credit cards from their hospital bedsides.

“She then used the stolen credit cards for purchases totalling approximately $50,000.

“Her predatory offending only exacerbated the existing hardships of her victims,” she says.

While the alleged offender was quickly identified, she actively avoided Police, and a warrant for arrest was issued.

“Despite trying to avoid detection, Waitematā East Police located the offender in Māngere last Tuesday, and she was subsequently arrested.

“This is a fantastic result from the dedicated enquiry team who persisted in tracking down a prolific offender and holding her to account,” Acting Inspector Miles says.

The 30-year-old woman will appear in Waitakere District Court on 11 May, charged with six counts of burglary, one count of property theft, and nine offences relating to the use of stolen credit cards.

She is also awaiting sentencing on seventeen charges relating to thefts from open homes across the Waitematā District last year.

ENDS

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police

MIL OSI