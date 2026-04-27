GE Jun’s 2026 Grain Rain Speech Held in Hangzhou, Establishing a “Global Shared Office” to Support Private Enterprises in Going Global

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 April 2026 – “Momentum Unleashed, Time is Now · GE Jun 2026 Grain Rain Speech” was recently staged in Hangzhou. GE Jun, the Chairman and CEO of TOJOY Shared Smart Enterprise Services, joined more than 2,000 private entrepreneurs, a visiting European political and business delegation, and leading scholars and experts in a far-reaching dialogue on how private enterprises may endure, adapt and evolve in a new era.

Pictured: GE Jun, the Chairman and CEO of TOJOY, shares his perspective on the evolution of private enterprise with an audience of more than 2,000 entrepreneurs at the 2026 Grain Rain Speech.

This year marks the third consecutive edition of GE Jun’s annual Grain Rain Speech. From “Leap Ahead Again” in Shenzhen in 2024, to “With Belief, The Road Opens Up” in Chengdu in 2025, and this year’s “Momentum Unleashed, Time is Now” in Hangzhou, the series has maintained a clear thematic continuity. Across the three editions, it has attracted more than 6,000 entrepreneurs to attend in person and reached tens of millions online, and has become a signature public intellectual platform amid the transformation wave facing private enterprises.

Focusing on Three Major Currents and Advancing Four Evolutionary Capabilities

GE Jun, formerly Global Vice President at Intel, Apple and NVIDIA, brings extensive global management experience. In a three-hour address, he structured his remarks around four major chapters — “Great Rivers and Mighty Currents,” “Big Waters, Big Fish,” “The Evolution of Fish,” and “Deep Bonds Between Fish and Water” — offering a systematic reading of the three great currents confronting private enterprises in 2026: technology, globalization and policy.

He pointed out that enterprises in 2026 are confronting three key realities: competition is shifting from “manufacturing capability” to “scenario-solving capability”; overseas expansion is moving from “product exports” to “capability exports”; and policy is evolving from a “traffic light” into a “navigation system.” Only by cultivating four evolutionary capabilities — antifragility, multi-generational continuity under the “new three generations,” ecosystem positioning, and two-way engagement — can enterprises truly navigate economic cycles.

European Delegation Attends Event in China as TOJOY Builds a Bridge for China-Europe Collaboration

During the speech, GE Jun said that true globalization is about “two-way engagement” — not only Chinese enterprises going abroad, but also international partners coming into China, with both sides enabling one another and pursuing shared prosperity.

Of particular interest, Ralf, founder of the European thought exchange platform Big Improvement Day, led a 30-member European political and business delegation to China specifically to attend the event. Big Improvement Day is understood to enjoy wide influence in global economic thought circles and is often described as a “mini-Davos.” During the event, TOJOY and the delegation jointly organised the 2026 Sino-European Entrepreneurs Cooperation Forum (SEEC) and Global Innovation and Development Conference, providing a long-term cooperation platform for entrepreneurs from China and Europe.

As a concrete implementation of the “two-way engagement” concept, TOJOY announced the launch of the “Global Shared Office.” Backed by the Group’s entrepreneur resource-sharing platform with more than 6 million registered users, the initiative will create overseas footholds for small and medium-sized enterprises expanding internationally and support the high-quality global expansion of private enterprises.

New Book “A Distant Drum” Released at the Event, Highlighting the Global Evolution Path of Private Enterprises

At the event, GE Jun officially released his new book, A Distant Drum: Evolution of China’s Private Enterprises in a Global Context. The book systematically sets out the evolutionary logic and practical pathways of Chinese private enterprises within a global framework, bringing together the intellectual essence of GE Jun’s more than three decades of global perspective and deep practical engagement with the private economy. “All those who stand apart do so because they have heard the drumbeat from afar.” With these words, GE Jun offered his message to entrepreneurs on the journey ahead.

GE Jun said: “Over the past 30 years, China’s economy has been defined by ‘big waters, big fish.’ Over the next 30 years, it will surely be marked by ‘deep bonds between fish and water.’ I am willing to be a resolute builder of bridges, gathering millions of ‘I’s into a shared ‘we.’”

Hashtag: #TOJOY #天九 #戈峻

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