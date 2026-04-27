Be Devilishly Fashionable: Pacific Place Brings the Glamour of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” to Life in a Fashion-Forward Experience

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 April 2026 – This spring-summer, Pacific Place takes centre stage as Hong Kong’s defining fashion headline, unveiling a signature collaboration with the globally celebrated film “The Devil Wears Prada 2”.

Pacific Place – Be Devilishly Fashionable

From now to 17 May 2026, Pacific Place transforms into a cinematic fashion stage inspired by the world of the movie. Visitors are invited to embark on an immersive editorial journey where the glamour, pace and wit of high fashion unfold.

Dominating the atrium is the hero installation: a pair of mega-sized red heels, soaring nearly two metres high. Bold and sculptural, they capture the drama and allure of the film while creating a perfect “cover shot” moment. Surrounding it, a series of enticing checkpoints brings the Runway universe to life, each designed to echo the rhythm of the sophisticated fashion world and invite guests to step into the spotlight.

Where Fashion Meets Film — A World of Cinematic Style



A series of captivating checkpoints unfolds the world of “The Devil Wears Prada 2”, immersing visitors in its cinematic fashion narrative at every turn:

The Signature Heels A towering pair of red heels, rising nearly two metres high, steals the show in the atrium. Set against a backdrop reminiscent of a gala night, their sculptural drama invites shoppers to walk the red carpet and step into the spotlight, creating an unforgettable photo moment that embodies the film’s flair and allure. An Haute Welcome (Runway Reception) Enter the sleek reception of Runway Magazine, where the pace is swift, the standards are exacting, and every arrival feels like the start of a story. As part of the experience, shoppers can play receptionist and pick up the phone to hear signature lines from the movie – bringing the drama and wit of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” to life. The Power Desk (Miranda’s Office) Step into the impeccably styled office of fashion’s most formidable editor, where every detail reflects precision, power and polished elegance. Here, visitors can witness the making of each Runway Magazine issue, from curated mood boards to iconic film stills, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creative engine at the heart of the office. The Runway Lift Photo Booth Inspired by the film’s iconic elevator scenes, where Miranda and Andy meet once again, the lift photo booth invites visitors to recreate their own stylish entrance. Strike a pose, channel your inner fashion icon, and see yourself on the cover of Runway Magazine. To join the fun, simply sign up as an above member and make a same-day electronic purchase of HK$300 or more. Visitors can take home both a digital and a printed version of their cover, creating a stylish keepsake that captures the drama and allure of the film. Runway Reads A bustling fashion newsstand captures the energy of the media world, offering a glimpse into the stories, headlines and culture that shape the industry. The New York Moment A photogenic corner modelled on NYC’s iconic subway brings the city’s energy and the film’s glamour together. Pose beneath an eye-catching quote from “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and capture your own cinematic moment in style.



Cover‑Worthy Rewards Await

From 21 April to 17 May, Pacific Place turns shopping into a fashion‑forward celebration. Treat yourself to exclusive vouchers and movie privileges that elevate your style journey. Spend with any BOC Credit Card or BoC Pay+ to unlock an extra tier of stylish rewards, because every purchase deserves its own cover‑worthy moment.

Accumulated Same-day

Electronic Spending General Rewards* BOC Credit Card / BoC Pay+

Extra Rewards# HK$5,000 – HK$29,999 Two MOViE MOViE Pacific Place

Ticket Exchange Coupons

(valued at HK$260) HK$100 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher HK$30,000 – HK$59,999 Two MOViE MOViE Pacific Place

Ticket Exchange Coupons

(valued at HK$260)

+

HK$600 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$800 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher HK$60,000 – HK$99,999 Two MOViE MOViE Pacific Place

Ticket Exchange Coupons

(valued at HK$260)

+

HK$1,500 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$1,100 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher HK$100,000 or above Two MOViE MOViE Pacific Place

Ticket Exchange Coupons

(valued at HK$260)

+

HK$3,000 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$1,600 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher

*General shoppers and eligible BOC Credit Card customers (collectively, the “Shoppers”) are required to join the Pacific Place Loyalty Programme – above and meet the accumulated same-day spending requirement by electronic payment during the Promotion Period in order to be entitled to redeem General Rewards and BOC Credit Card / BoC Pay+ Extra Rewards. Each Shopper is entitled to a maximum of ONE redemption of Rewards per day. The Rewards are limited in quantity and are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

#BOC Credit Card / BoC Pay+ Extra Rewards is only applicable to

(a). physical cards of BOC Credit Cards and BOC Co-branded Cards issued in Hong Kong bearing the BOC logo, or transactions made by Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay or Huawei Pay with these physical cards (if applicable) (“Eligible Mobile Payments”) but excluding BOC Credit Cards issued in the mainland and Macau, USD Credit Cards, Private Label Cards and Intown Cards (“Eligible Credit Cards”). (b). payments settled through the BoC Pay+ application (“BoC Pay+”) by selecting an Eligible Credit Card as payment method (“Eligible BoC Pay+”).

For Shoppers redeeming the BOC Credit Card / BoC Pay+ Extra Rewards, they must settle the relevant transaction with Eligible Credit Cards / Eligible Mobile Payments / Eligible BoC Pay+ in full. All transactions made via AlipayHK, WeChat Pay HK, AlipayCN, WeChat Pay CN, UnionPay App and other designated payment means / e-Wallets as decided by BOC Credit Card (International) Limited will not be accepted for BOC Credit Card / BoC Pay+ Extra Rewards redemption. BOC Credit Card customers must settle their payment by Eligible Credit Cards when using the Shopping e-Vouchers from the Extra Rewards.

Other terms and conditions apply.

BoC Pay+ SVF License Number: SVFB072

Reminder: To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!

Dates: Now – 17 May 2026

Time: 11am – 10pm

Location: Gift Redemption Counter on Level L2 (near Joyce)

Get ready to step into the world of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” — to see, to be seen, and to become part of a fashion story unfolding in real time.

Hashtag: #BeDevilishlyFashionable #TheDevilWearsPrada2AtPP #ThePlaceForStyle

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.