Department of Conservation, Horizon Regional Council investigate drying of Pukepuke Lagoon

Source: Radio New Zealand

LDR / Supplied / Rangitāne o Manawatū Settlement Trust

An investigation into how a coastal Manawatū lake dried out, causing the deaths of eels and fish, is continuing, while recent rainfall means the water level has begun to rise.

Iwi volunteers rescued about 3000 eels from Pukepuke Lagoon, after Horizons Regional Council staff found it had dried out just over a fortnight ago.

The drying came after a prolonged period of dry weather, but the cause isn’t yet known.

On conservation land between Himatangi and Tangimoana, just to the west of nearby State Highway 1, Pukepuke Lagoon covers about 15 hectares, although it’s significantly smaller than it once was.

Local iwi told RNZ they believed changes in the use of surrounding land, including farming and forestry, needing investigation.

Horizons chief executive Michael McCartney said this had begun.

“Horizons Regional Council has agreed to work with partners, including iwi and Department of Conservation (DOC), to conduct an independent investigation to determine what happened at Pukepuke Lagoon.

“This includes looking at environmental data from the surrounding landscape – rainfall, groundwater levels, lake levels from other lakes in the area – mapping of heights of the lake and surrounding area, and looking for digging of additional drains.”

He said a LiDAR survey of the lake had been completed, creating 3D images of landscapes.

“It is important to understand this is a highly valued dune lake ecosystem, and the response from our iwi, farming community, and ecologists and experts has been warmly received.

“Identifying the key factors which contributed to the lagoon drying out and clearly setting out the impacts is crucial for ensuring appropriate measures are taken to prevent this re-occurring.”

McCartney said rainfall over the past two weeks had helped raise water levels in the area and drains surrounding the lake had filled.

Water levels in the lagoon were 300-400 millimetres deep, when measured last week.

DOC Manawatū operations manager Moana Smith-Dunlop said it would provide further updates about the situation when it knew more.

When the drying was discovered, dozens of local iwi volunteers joined rescue efforts at the lake.

These continued for days and, although many eels were rescued, the lake bed was littered with dead eels when RNZ visited.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand