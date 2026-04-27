Charges laid after motorists allegedly forced to stop, threatened

Source: New Zealand Police

Charges have been laid following two separate incidents where motorists were followed, forced to stop and then threatened with a firearm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Bergin says the incidents happened on Saturday 25 April in Northland and Waitematā.

“Two people have been arrested and are due to appear in the North Shore District Court on 4 May on a number of charges related to this offending, including intentional damage, dangerous driving, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and committing an imprisonable offence with a weapon.

“These incidents left the victims understandably shaken, and we acted swiftly to locate those we believe to be responsible.”

The alleged offenders are aged 46 and 30 from Bay of Plenty and Northland respectively.

Police are not ruling out that there may be other victims from similar incidents on Saturday.

“We would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have been targeted in a similar way, such as being followed, forced to stop, or threatened with a firearm on 25 April in the Northland or Waitematā area.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Bergin said Police are also working to determine whether the reports are linked to a firearm found in the Mangawhai area on 25 April and handed into Police by a member of the public.

“We will not tolerate this intimidating and violent offending. If you can assist our enquiries, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260425/4175.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI