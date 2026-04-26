Wellinton Water reports ‘Minor discharge’ of wastewater into Lyall Bay

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Krystal Gibbens

Wellington Water is addressing a minor discharge of wastewater into the sea at Wellington’s Lyall Bay on Sunday evening.

The water services provider said its team had responded to an overflow on Lyall Parade.

“This is the result of a blockage on the 150mm CIRC inlet main into the pump station,” a discharge notice said.

“There has been a minor discharge to the sea via the beach stormwater outlet. This will be managed by our operations team.”

Wellington Water expected the blockage to be cleared by 8.30pm Sunday.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand