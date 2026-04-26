Netball: Southern Steel best Northern Mystics behind Aliyah Dunn’s perfect shooting

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport

Southern Steel have notched up a solid win over Northern Mystics in their ANZ Premiership game in Auckland.

The Steel won 57-46, their second win from three games this season, but it was far from comfortable in the first half, as both teams traded goals for long periods.

The biggest margin before the break saw the Steel lead 8-5 midway through the first quarter, but the Mystics fought back to lock up the scores 26-all.

In the third quarter, the Steel took control, outscoring their rivals 16-10 and the was a similar story in the fourth quarter, with the Mystics unable to mount a comeback.

Steel shooter Aliyah Dunn was especially dominant, nailing 47 goals from her 47 attempts, as was the team effort, with the Steel enjoying a 56 percent possession advantage, while also conceding fewer turnovers and penalties.

The win moves the Steel to second on the ladder after the completion of the third round.

Champions Mainland Tactix lead with three wins from three.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand