Super Rugby Pacific live: Chiefs v Fijian Drua

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific’s ‘Super Round’ has ended with a scoring spree between the Chiefs and Fijian Drua, as the rivals put on a thriller under the roof at Christchurch’s Te Kaha.

Both sides played a high octane brand, with the Chiefs proving to strong in the chaos to run out 42-22 victors and take top spot on the ladder.

The Fijians kicked things off through Mesake Doge, before the Chiefs asserted their dominance through their rolling maul, with hooker Brodie McAlister rumbling over.

Centre Quinn Tupaea’s hot form continued, as he finished off a slick Chiefs backline move, slipping the final tackler to cross near the posts.

The Chiefs stretched their advantage through a moment of madness from the Drua fullback.

After cleaning up a kick ahead, Ilaisa Droasese opted to grubber for himself in his own ingoal and Chiefs prop Jarred Proffit simply dived on the loose ball to score, as all stood stunned.

They went bang-bang before the break, with wing Leroy Carter cutting through and linking with Cortez Ratima running the perfect halfback line.

The Chiefs kicked the scoring off in the second half with a simple blindside switch, as fist-five Damian McKenzie provided an easy draw and pass to send Dan Sinkinson over untouched.

With things opening up, replacement hooker Kavaia Tagivetaua busted the line, and showed a clean pair of heels to streak 30 and go in under the bar.

Tupea Cook Savage sparked and scored the final blow, closing out an emphatic Chiefs victory.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand