Super Rugby Pacific: Coach Tana Umaga laments Moana Pasifika anxiety

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

The sharks are circling.

The carcass of Moana Pasifika is about to be picked clean by the other Super Rugby Pacific franchises and coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga is encouraging his players to secure their futures.

“These guys have got to start looking,” he said. “This is their livelihood.

“It’s not just the players you see, it’s the staff behind it too. A lot of people are affected by this.”

When the franchise folds at the end of the season, it’s collapse will leave 60 players and staff out of a job, but many would have already been on the wishlists of Kiwi sides.

“When you say you’re looking after your people, it’s all your people,” Umaga said. “If they’ve got opportunities and we can open up opportunities for them going forward, then that’s what these situations bring.

“Rugby’s got a short lifespan and, if you can get something, no-one will hold it against you, because who knows what’s going to happen.”

Umaga said the franchise’s unknown future had created fears within.

“It’s that uncertainty that brings on a lot of anxiety and there’s a lot of anxious kids within our group.

“We understand where we’re at. I’m so proud of the guys, our men, being able to park that in the carpark before they come in.

“We talk a lot around persevering and keeping faith, but also around controlling what we can control.

“Also understanding how grateful we are for the opportunity for some of these guys to keep showing their abilities, because everything is so uncertain… the guys that get their chance in the 23 get to showcase themselves for whatever might happen in the future.”

Umaga credited skipper Miracle Fai’ilagi for the way he had kept the troops bound.

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“He’s doing a great job, keeping them tight. We try to get them the right information, as soon as we can – we’re trying to keep open around that.”

Despite the turmoil, Moana Pasifika continue to front on the field, falling just short in a 27-17 thriller against the Highlanders.

“It just showed the pride and heart they have for the club, for themselves and for their families,” Umaga said. “We made enough opportunities for us to win that game and we just couldn’t nail it for ourselves, but we were right in it until the end.”

Little moments would hurt Moana Pasifika badly, from stray attacking lineout throws to offloads not quite finding the mark.

Fai’ilagi was first to put his hand up for the lack of execution.

“Speaking as leadership, I take ownership on some of the errors at the start,” he said. “Being a leader, that’s very unacceptable, but credit to my boys in there who stayed in the fight.

“They didn’t score any points until the 25th minute – that shows heart and confidence.”

Umaga said keeping his players focused on the season had been a difficult task.

“The most important thing for us is just looking after our people, making sure they’re okay. There’s probably a little bit more pressure on our guys when they go out there, because they’ve got a lot to prove and a lot going on behind the scenes.

“When they come in to work every day, we’ve got to make sure we’re checking in, but also understand we’re pretty fortunate to do the job we’ve currently got, so let’s just enjoy the moments while we can.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand