One seriously injured after alleged South Auckland assault

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

One person is in a serious condition after an alleged assault with a weapon in South Auckland.

“Police were notified around 3.10pm of a person that had been dropped off to a premises on the corner of Great South Road and Weymouth Road, Manurewa with injuries, and is reported to have been assaulted with a weapon,” a police spokesperson said.

RNZ understands the premises was a fast food restaurant.

Police said the weapon involved was not a firearm and they were making inquiries to locate those involved.

St John said the person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

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