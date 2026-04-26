Community group alarmed by Shotover River’s spike in E. coli, council opens investigation

Source: Radio New Zealand

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A Queenstown community group is alarmed about a sharp spike in E. coli levels in the Shotover River, just downstream of the town’s troubled wastewater treatment plant.

The Otago Regional Council is investigating a high reading that the district council said was unrelated to the plant’s operation.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has been pumping treated effluent into the river for more than a year following issues with the plant’s disposal field on the Shotover Delta.

Last month, councillors agreed to seek a 35-year consent to keep pumping treated wastewater into the Kawarau River while a longer-term solution was found.

Monitoring data on the QLDC website showed E. coli levels reached 2100 cfu (colony forming units) at a site near the discharge point on 10 March, which was eight times above the council’s annual average consented limits and almost four times higher than safe swimming limits.

Right before the treated wastewater left the plant it returned a reading of 25 cfu, while levels upstream in the river ranged between one and 490 cfu throughout March.

In a statement, the district council said the spike could have been a compromised sample or isolated contamination, noting E. coli results varied because of wildlife and weather.

Queenstown Lakes Community Action member Nikki McFarlane said the data was strange and the spike was big.

She said the council should be more upfront.

Destination Queenstown

“We’d like to see QLDC much more proactive in giving explanations for when there’s high levels or of contaminants. I think it would go a long way to have public confidence if we actually did see an explanation, if there was a logical explanation,” she said.

Otago Regional Council confirmed it was investigating the 10 March reading.

“We can’t comment on the cause while an investigation is underway,” a spokesperson said.

As part of its own regular monthly sampling it had also taken samples over 17 different days in March, the spokesperson said.

McFarlane said government water quality guidelines showed water with E. coli levels above 550 cfu was unsafe for swimming, yet the QLDC did not put up any signs warning people to avoid the river.

QLDC told RNZ the location in question was not a common recreational bathing area and by the time the results were returned “whatever caused the elevated result was unlikely to be present”.

McFarlane said the council should still let people know.

“For us it’s their responsibility, even though they’re not managing the rivers per se, just making sure that the public understand when the river is safe and when it’s not,” she said.

“We’ve asked for that before, to put up signage, to put a message on the website so people know not to go swimming at that particular area. We haven’t had any positive response.”

QLDC’s website showed at least three other spikes in contaminant levels over the past year, which the council attributed to a disruption to the treatment plant’s control system, upgrades combined with cold weather and rainfall.

McFarlane said the community group was concerned about the possibility of untreated sewage ending up in the water.

Supplied / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Her group was preparing to take part in an Environment Court hearing challenging the retrospective consents that the council lodged after first discharging treated wastewater into the river.

“It’s not a case of if they have another operational problem at the plant, it’s when. And because we no longer have any barrier between the plant and the river, when they have another operational failure, then that is going to go straight into the river and that’s really concerning,” she said.

The district council said the plant was performing as expected, within consented limits and there was no additional action required or planned.

“Our primary interest is in the quality of the treated wastewater leaving the plant as this is the only aspect entirely within our control,” a spokesperson said.

Last month, the council’s decision to lodge a 35-year consent application came despite Ngāi Tahu stating that the direct discharge of human waste to natural water was “abhorrent” and contrary to tikanga.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand