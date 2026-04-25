Super Rugby Pacific: Hurricanes v ACT Brumbies

Source: Radio New Zealand

Liam Swiggs / RNZ

The man simply can’t stop scoring.

NZ Rugby will be rueing letting Fehi Fineanganofo go, with the try scoring machine heading north at the end of the season.

The Hurricanes winger was again in sensational form against the Brumbies, scoring a quartet of tries, his third hat-trick of 2026, as his side brutalised the Brumbies 45-12.

Fineanganofo’s first strike came after just seven minutes, with his second seeing him bounce through three Brumbies tacklers.

The third and fourth showcased his scorching speed and he skinned the Brumbies cover to take his tally to 14 for the year.

Also bagging a brace was Josh Moorby, with Jone Rova driving in the final nail, seven tries between the wingers seeing the Hurricanes comfortably home and on top of the Super Rugby Pacific ladder.

Here’s how it happened.

Teams

Hurricanes: 1. Siale Lauaki, 2. Raymond Tuputupu, 3. Tevita Mafileo, 4. Caleb Delany, 5. Warner Dearns, 6. Devan Flanders, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8. Brayden Iose, 9. Cam Roigard, 10, Ruben Love, 11. Fehi Fineanganofo, 12. Jordie Barrett- co-captain, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Josh Moorby, 15. Callum Harkin.

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Xavier Numia, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Brad Shields, 20. Peter Lakai, 22. Ereatara Enari, 23. Jone Rova.

Brumbies: 1. James Slipper, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Lachlan Shaw, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Tuaina Taii Tualima, 9. Ryan Lonergan (c), 10. Declan Meredith, 11. Corey Toole, 12. David Feliuai, 13. Kadin Pritchard, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright

Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Darcy Breen, 19. Toby MacPherson, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Klayton Thorn, 22. Tane Edmed, 23. Ollie Sapsford.

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Liam Swiggs / RNZ

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand