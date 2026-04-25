Live: Anzac Day commemorations around New Zealand and afar

Source: Radio New Zealand

Thousands of New Zealanders gathered in chilly but mostly clear conditions for Anzac Day services across the country, with large crowds turning out in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to honour the fallen.

In Auckland, this year’s commemorations highlighted the contribution of Pasifika servicemen and women, while Wellington’s Pukeahu service marked the return of the National War Memorial carillon bells for the first time in 14 years.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attended the Christchurch dawn service, telling veterans and families their loved ones were “not forgotten” as veterans around the country reflected on lost friends and the growing turnout of younger generations.

Severe weather disrupted some events, with Whangārei’s dawn service cancelled before conditions later eased enough for delayed services in Northland.

In one awkward political moment, Hutt South MP Chris Bishop said a communication “breakdown” led to his name being read out at a Lower Hutt wreath-laying ceremony he did not attend, calling the mix-up “pretty embarrassing”.

Overseas, thousands of New Zealanders and Australians gathered at Gallipoli for the 111th anniversary of the landings, where Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and Australia’s ambassador to Turkey spoke of sacrifice, remembrance and the enduring friendship between New Zealand, Australia and Turkey.

At 8.30pm NZDF will be running a live stream of the Anzac Day Chunuk Bair service on their Facebook page. In which the New Zealand Governor-General, Cindy Kiro, will be speaking.

Follow the latest from today’s commemorations in the live blog above.

Nick Monro / RNZ

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand