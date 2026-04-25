Super Rugby Pacific: Blues survive another late scare to go top

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Blues are making a habit of leaving the door open for opposition to steal late wins.

Luckily for Vern Cotter’s men, they have survived consecutive scares in the dying stages, winning an extra-time thriller against the Reds 36-33 at Christchurch’s Te Kaha, on Saturday night.

Beauden Barrett slotted the winning pints with a penalty shortly into the extra period.

The Blues looked like they may run away with things after a Cole Forbes try and double to Zarn Sullivan gave them a 21-7 lead.

However, led by skipper Harry Wilson, the Reds brought themselves back into the contest to square it up at 21 apiece at halftime.

Further tries to Dalton Papali’i and Bradley Slater appeared to have the game sewn up.

But the Reds ripped it right open, some superb interplay putting Tim Ryan away to score a scorcher to bring them right back in the contest with five to play.

Then came the stalemate strike, replacement halfback Louis Werchon sneaking in from the base of the ruck to lock it up again at 33-all.

Off to extra-time we went, though it would not take long until the Reds gave away a crucial penalty, Barrett knocking it over to claim a dramatic victory.

See how the game played out:

Blues: 1. Ben Ake, 2. Bradley Slater, 3. Marcel Renata, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 5. Sam Darry, 6. Anton Segner, 7. Dalton Papali’i, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Cole Forbes, 12. Pita Ahki, 13. AJ Lam, 14. Kade Banks, 15. Zarn Sullivan.

Reserves: 16. James Mullan, 17. Mason Tupaea, 18. Sam Matenga, 19. Josh Beehre, 20. Torian Barnes, 21. Taufa Funaki, 22. Stephen Perofeta, 23. Xavi Taele.

Reds: 1. Aidan Ross, 2. Matt Faessler, 3. Zane Nonggorr, 4. Seru Uru, 5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 6. Joe Brial, 7. Fraser McReight, 8. Harry Wilson, 9. Kalani Thomas, 10. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, 11. Tim Ryan, 12. Hunter Paisami, 13. Josh Flook, 14. Filipo Daugunu, 15. Jock Campbell.

Reserves: 16. Josh Nasser, 17. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 18. Nick Bloomfield, 19. Hamish Muller, 20. Vaiuta Latu, 21. Louis Werchon, 22. Ben Volavola, 23. Treyvon Pritchard.

Liam Swiggs / RNZ

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand