‘Can you chip in?’: coach’s cheeky plea to keep Fineanganofo in country

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Fehi Fineanganofo is in rare form.

Already with 14 tries to his name this season, the calls for an All Black callup have become deafening.

Unfortunately, Fineanganofo is the latest export from Aotearoa’s rugby factory, and will leave our shores at the end of the season.

Clark Laidlaw asked if the journos in the room could pitch in to keep him in the country, with skipper Jordie Barrett adding that maybe they need to start a GoFundMe.

“I’m not sure. Be nice to keep him here, wouldn’t it? For the competition, forget higher honours and stuff, for us and for the competition he’s a genuine X-factor. He’s a highlight reel most weeks,” Laidlaw said.

However, he was hopeful he would return.

“Who knows, he might be back. He’s only 23, his best rugby is ahead of him. Hopefully he continues to improve.”

Fineanganofo will link up with English Premiership club Newcastle, leaving a huge hole at the Hurricanes.

Jordie Barrett joked there was an internal campaign to get their star wing to reconsider his move.

“He gets the odd jab in the ribs and an arm around him to stay. But that’s ultimately up to him. As a player in New Zealand, we’d love to have him. Pure and simple. But he’s made a decision for himself and his family, but between now and June, who knows. We’d love to have him.”

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Laidlaw said Fineanganofo provided them with serious firepower outwide.

“He’s pretty devastating when he gets ball in hand and even a half opportunity. He’s a handful when he gets space and gets one-on-one.”

Despite a first half hat-trick, Laidlaw said he still gave Fineanganofo a rev-up at the break.

“He got a little bit of a hurry-up at half-time, if I’m being honest. I felt his off-the-ball stuff wasn’t where it needed to be, and he responded really well in the second half.”

Barrett said it was a special feeling having a player on the park in such blistering form.

“It’s pretty cool. The job is to get him the ball. You give players opportunities sometimes and in today’s game a one-on-one with a bit of space is as good as you get with organised defences.”

With Josh Moorby bagging a brace and Jone Rova coming off the bench for a late try, the Hurricanes scored all seven tries through their wingers.

“All our outside backs are going really well and it comes off the back of their hard work and getting into position to take opportunities,” said Laidlaw.

Barrett, who began his professional career playing for Canterbury, said it was a special occasion to play at Te Kaha.

“Unreal. So good. It’s amazing to have the stadium in New Zealand and for us to enjoy it after the time and money that’s gone into it. It’s got a different feel to Forsyth Barr, almost more like a European stadium, not as much airflow, quite humid, the ball gets a little more slippery. But the atmosphere is outstanding. Purpose-built rectangular stadium, crowd right on top of you. Tough to beat. More of that please.”

The Hurricanes were again expansive with their attack, a tactic they don’t plan to reign in come play off time.

“Competitions are won in June. But it’s not going to stop our ambition. A lot of it comes off working really hard to earn opportunities to play. The game’s at a stage where we want to ask what’s next and be brave and ambitious with the ball,” Barrett said.

“But we’ve also got an eye on playing smart rugby when conditions limit opportunities.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand