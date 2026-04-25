Live: Anzac Day commemorations around New Zealand

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Marika Khabazi

New Zealanders at home and around the world will gather to mark Anzac Day in recognition of the first big military action by Australian and New Zealand soldiers in Gallipoli in 1915.

From dawn services to parades and ceremonies at RSAs, people across the country will gather to reflect on the atrocities of war, remember those who died, and honour the contributions of returned service personnel.

The theme for this year’s Anzac commemoration is ‘Pasifika’ – acknowledging the contribution of island soldiers from across the region.

Follow the latest from today’s commemorations in the live blog above.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand