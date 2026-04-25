All Blacks star Jordie Barrett back to Christchurch where it all began

Source: Radio New Zealand

John Davidson

Barretts usually kick off their professional careers in their home province of Taranaki.

However, youngest brother Jordie bucked the family trend, opting to introduce himself to the rugby world through Canterbury.

Now 10 years on from that rookie season in Christchurch, Barrett has returned to where he started, as a new chapter for the city begins.

“I spent one year in the halls at Lincoln University and then the second year flatting in Upper Riccarton, so yeah, some very fond memories playing club rugby for Lincoln and certainly a bit of nostalgia around.”

He said the opening of the new Te Kaha stadium was a special moment for the people of Christchurch.

“They deserve it, after everything they’ve been through with the quakes, and the city’s popping up and looking amazing at the moment. I’m wrapped to be a part of this weekend.

“Rectangle rugby stadiums in New Zealand, where the roof is on, are awesome and the product that people hopefully see is going to be pretty positive, particularly with dry ball.”

Barrett’s lone season in red and black also delivered immediate silverware, as he helped Canterbury to the 2016 provincial title.

Although two Barretts will be in action on Saturday, with brother Beauden lining up for the Blues, missing from last night’s Crusaders win over NSW Waratahs was Scott.

John Davidson

The All Black captain has been out of action since the end-of-year tour, taking a sabbatical from Super Rugby Pacific.

“By the sounds, he’s back in great physical condition and, more importantly, mentally really, really good,” Jordie said. “He’s had a few tidy ups on his body that seems to be in the clear now.

“Not sure how far away he is from playing rugby, but I know he’s going to be in unbelievable shape, when he hits the ground.”

Jordie’s Hurricanes will meet ACT Brumbies on Saturday in the second match of ‘Super Round’ at Te Kaha.

Both sides are coming off defeats, after the Hurricanes succumbed to an extra-time try against the Chiefs, when Damian McKenzie’s drop goal attempt hit the post and ricocheted into the arms of Wallace Sititi.

“It was brutal,” Barrett said. “We felt like we dictated to the Chiefs for about 60 minutes of that game, but it shows how important it is to win a couple of moments when it counts.

“Margins are so small, when there’s not much between the two teams.”

John Davidson

With the Brumbies going down to Fijian Drua, who snapped a 26-match losing streak outside of Fiji, Barrett said both teams would have a little extra motivation.

“They’re a very good side. They’ve had the wood over us probably a little bit too often for our liking in recent years, so it’s going to be a great battle.”

Barrett is also in a fierce battle for the All Blacks midfield, with the likes of Quinn Tupaea and Timoci Tavatavanawai in blistering form, but he said he didn’t pay much attention to rivals.

“It’s not really something we think about in terms of the other players in your position playing well around the country,” he said. “Myself and Billy [Proctor] are just trying to compete, to grow our game and hopefully impact performances with the Hurricanes.

“The plan is to go deep into June this year and what will be will be.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand