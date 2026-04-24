‘Made with love’: Hundreds knitting blankets for premature babies

Source: Radio New Zealand

The latest campaign from the virtual Premmie Knitting Club, now in its 10th year, encourages volunteers to knit “peggy” squares that are sewn into blankets. A Devonport group of retirees alone aims to complete 400 squares.

It’s a cause close to founder Courtney Bennett’s heart. She was born prematurely and spent three months in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“I think the reason why this all started was my parents were really great about explaining to me where I’d come from, the life-saving support that I received in the NICU,” Bennett told Morning Report . “We saw firsthand the support, how meaningful these knitted items can be as well.”

Handmade wool items are breathable, help regulate body temperature, and can be crafted to the exact size needed – unlike some commercial products, Bennett says.

Last year, the club saw a significant increase in donated knits, which it attributes to being part of the NZ Post Delivering for Good programme, allowing knitters to send items with free postage.

“We have people literally right across the country knitting for us and of all ages,” Bennett says. “I saw the other day someone was teaching their five-year-old to knit.

“We have school groups learning how to knit and knitting in their classrooms and then we have like community groups, individuals knitting, really just everyone that you could imagine across New Zealand.”

Her nephew was among the babies who received a blanket in NICU. “Seeing how much the blanket that he took home means to him is just really special,” Bennett says.

“Each hospital has different ways of doing things, but we ask when we donate as Premmie Knitting Club that our knits go home with people, because we really want the items to be treasured and loved and a memory from their time in hospital.

“That’s the really special part, I think. These items are made with love and then they are treasured forever.”

Beyond blankets, the club works with hospitals to understand other needs — from knitted singlets and cardigans to fundraising for essential equipment such as intubation tools, whānau beds, specialist chairs, humidifiers and breast pumps.

“Some of them may need more singlets, some of them may need more cardigans but the reason why we’re doing blankets and peggy squares for this particular campaign is that blankets are always the thing that is needed the most and also to encourage everyone to knit – a square is something really simple and easy so we wanted to make it accessible as well.”

This year, they hope to raise $10,000 to purchase items for two hospitals.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand