Rugby league: Kiwi-born Wallaroo Jasmin Huriwai signs with Warriors

Source: Radio New Zealand

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The Warriors’ NRLW squad has been further strengthened with the signing of Jasmin Huriwai, a six-time rugby international for Australia.

The New Zealand-born Huriwai, a halfback who debuted for the Wallaroos in 2023 and has been with the Brumbies’ Super Rugby side for the past three seasons, has signed for the Warriors for the upcoming season, which starts in July.

Huriwai said she was overwhelmed when she learned she had a deal, after upping sticks from Australia off her own back, at the suggestion of her manager, former Warrior Tyran Smith.

“He sent my details to Ron (Griffiths, NRLW head coach) and then Ron gave me a call, we spoke briefly but he pretty much said he liked my style of footy and then asked if I wanted to come to New Zealand and play in the Kath Wharton tournament (held earlier this year in Auckland),” Huriwai said.

“He didn’t make it easy for me, Ron, but he did say that he wanted to see what and who I am about. I appreciate him for that, though. It made me even hungrier to want to make it.”

And that hunger and commitment paid off, with Griffiths initially giving Huriwai no guarantees.

“Jay made a significant personal sacrifice by moving herself from Australia of her own volition,” he said.

“Jay’s resolve to succeed has paid her back. We are elated she has earned her opportunity, and the sacrifice she has made speaks volumes for her character.”

Huriwai said she got very emotional when offered a contract.

” I just started bawling my eyes out, and, yeah, pretty much cried that whole day. I’ve lived in Australia for a long time and, at first, I was nervous and scared because I’ve never been in New Zealand for longer than two weeks since moving to Australia.

“But now, since being here, I’ve loved every single moment. I can’t wait to play, I’m so keen!”

The Warriors start preseason training next month before kicking off their season against the Bulldogs in Hamilton on 5 July.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand