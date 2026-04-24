Briony Akle returns to Silver Ferns set-up after turbulent 2025

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Australian Briony Akle has been brought back into the Silver Ferns set-up, less than a year after being stood down during last season’s coaching turmoil.

Akle, who previously worked as a specialist coach for Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua, has now been appointed her assistant coach just 13 weeks out from the Commonwealth Games.

In September, shockwaves were sent through the sport when Taurua was suspended, along with her assistant coach Deb Fuller and Akle, over concerns about the high performance environment, sparked by player complaints.

When Taurua was reinstated 51 days later, Netball NZ said the two parties had agreed to embed changes to the Silver Ferns’ programme and environment.

It wasn’t clear at that time what would happen to Taurua’s long-time assistant coach Fuller or Akle, who she enlisted in 2024.

Earlier this year, Fuller joined the Malawi Queens on a one-year contract as high performance consultant. Fuller told RNZ that her contract with Netball NZ ended in December and the organisation had supported her taking up the opportunity with Malawi Netball.

PHOTOSPORT

Akle is head coach of the NSW Swifts, leading the club to two Suncorp Super Netball titles. She was also assistant coach for Tonga at the 2023 World Cup.

“It is always a huge honour to be involved with iconic sporting teams, and the Silver Ferns are one of those,” Akle said.

“I love working with Noeline, who is a world-class coach with one of the greatest track records in the game, as well as the fantastic athletes she has assembled.

“Getting to be part of a team that’s contesting the Commonwealth Games, one of our sport’s flagship events, is a new challenge for me and I am excited about what that brings. As a coach I always want to take myself out of my comfort zone because that is how you grow and become better at what you do.”

Taurua said Akle was a master coach.

“She has come through the pathway, from academy level through to the international stage, and has invested years into mastering her craft. Along that journey, she has experienced both the highs and the challenges that shape coaches and build resilience.

“With limited time leading into the Commonwealth Games, it’s invaluable to have Briony who is clear in her coaching style and approach. She brings clarity, composure and proven performance at the highest level.”

Akle will continue coaching the Swifts and will join the Silver Ferns environment in person prior to the Commonwealth Games.

Their opening match is against hosts Scotland on 25 July.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand