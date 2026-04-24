Prisoner dies in custody at Mt Eden Corrections Facility

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Calvin Samuel

Police are at an Auckland prison following the death of a man in custody.

Mt Eden Corrections Facility general manager Dion Paki said the man died on Friday afternoon, despite efforts by staff to save him.

He said the man was not in a double-bunked cell.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and those who were close to him during this difficult time.

“Other men and staff are being provided with support, including access to Chaplains and cultural support where requested.”

Paki said all deaths in custody were referred to the Coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death.

He said an investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate would also be carried out.

A police spokesperson said officers were attending a sudden death at the prison.

Police have notified next of kin.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand