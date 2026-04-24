Drone, dog used in search for missing Motueka man

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police / SUPPLIED

A search dog and drones with thermal capability have been used by police as the search for missing Motueka man Nathan Green continues.

The 52-year-old was last seen on a trail camera on 14 April, before later being seen by a member of the public.

Police search and rescue, and Land Search and Rescue teams, have conducted extensive searches of the area.

Acting Nelson Bays Area Commander, Acting Inspector Adam Ramsay, said despite reviewing available CCTV, using a drone with thermal capability and a search dog, Green has still not been found.

“We continue to work closely with Nathan’s family, who are understandably very concerned for his welfare,” Ramsay said.

“We ask that the community continues to keep an eye out for Nathan, including checking your backyards and sheds/shelters.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand