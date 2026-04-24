New High Court Judge appointed

Source: New Zealand Government

Attorney-General Chris Bishop today announced the appointment of Associate Judge Rachel Julienne Sussock as a High Court Judge.

The appointment of Justice Sussock was recommended to the Governor-General by Hon Judith Collins as Attorney-General.

Justice Sussock graduated from Victoria University of Wellington with an LLB (Hons) and Bachelor of Commerce and Administration in 1991 and began her career as a solicitor with Phillips Fox Wellington (now DLA Piper).

In 1993 she joined the Crown Law Office, working as an Assistant Crown Counsel and then Crown Counsel with the Public Commercial Team until 2001.

After a move to Auckland and time at home with her children, Justice Sussock resumed her career in 2008, joining commercial litigation firm, Wilson Harle, as Senior Associate. In 2018 she left to join Lowndes Jordan as a partner in the litigation team, practising in general commercial litigation with particular interest in insolvency, construction, trust and complex financial and regulatory disputes.

Justice Sussock was appointed an Associate Judge of the High Court in 2020. Her appointment as a High Court Judge will take effect on 1 June 2026, and she will sit in Auckland.

MIL OSI