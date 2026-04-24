Girls night in denied

Source: New Zealand Police

Two trolleys’ worth of what could only be described as an epic girls night in, has been denied as two women face multiple shoplifting charges.

The pair of prolific shoplifters were sought by Police over a prior theft when officers spotted them earlier this week.

After making enquiries at their home addresses, Police received information that one of their vehicles had been seen at Sylvia Park.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey, Counties Manukau East CIB, says Police located the vehicle travelling on Mount Wellington Highway, where it was signalled to stop.

“The two female suspects, aged 24 and 25, were found as passengers in the vehicle.

“While speaking with them, the officers noticed two large rubbish bags filled with chocolate, which was believed to be stolen.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Batey says the duo were arrested and both charged with four counts of shoplifting.

“The goods included multiple bottles of shampoo, deodorant, moisturiser, chocolate, make up, chewing gum and pain medication and were valued at more than $1700.

“Thankfully our staff managed to recover the products and return them to the supermarkets they were taken from.

“Retail crime remains one of our priorities, and our teams are focused on identifying top offenders who cause harm, pose risk to the public and financial losses to stores in our community.

“It’s great to see these recidivist offenders identified and being held to account for their actions.”

Both women have been remanded on bail and will reappear in Manukau District Court on 7 May.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI