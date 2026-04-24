Landslips in Auckland, Coromandel, homes evacuated amid heavy rain warnings

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nick Monro

Slips have closed roads and caused evacuations north of Auckland and in the Coromandel as heavy rain drenched the regions.

At least 18 homes were evacuated after a slip in Waiwera, north of Auckland.

A police spokesperson said the slip was reported just after 6.30am on Friday, near Weranui Road, and six properties have been affected.

NZTA said the non-toll road was closed from Hatfields Beach to the Puhoi interchange, and was only accessible to residents until further notice.

RNZ / Nick Monro

NZTA is waiving tolls on the motorway north of Auckland because of the slip, and will last for the full length of the closure.

There were also slips in the Coromandel, near the top of the peninsula, where Port Jackson Road is closed because of two slips and a downed tree.

Supplied

Hibiscus community extends support after evacuations

Hibiscus and Bays local board member Gary Brown said the community was overwhelming in its support and had opened their doors to the evacuated people.

People forced from their homes have been able to go to friends and family, he said.

Brown said the local bar had also opened its doors to anyone needing somewhere to go.

Nick Monro/RNZ

Weather warnings in place

Orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Eastern Northland south of Kawakawa until 9am Saturday, and Eastern Auckland north of Whangaparaoa until 3pm Friday.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Northland south of Kaitaia until 9am Saturday.

Up to 150mm is forecast to fall in parts of Northland.

MetService is warning streams and rivers may rise rapidly, with surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions all possible.

NZTA/SUPPLIED

Anzac Day forecast

Meteorologists said people should layer up for Saturday’s chilly Anzac Day dawn services.

MetService’s Alanna Burrows said it will be a little bit cold in the morning, and that it’s worth bringing layers to dawn services, and a raincoat if you’re in Northland.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand