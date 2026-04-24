Emergency services join forces in the Bay of Islands

Source: New Zealand Police

A vessel carrying 50 people in Bay of Islands waters has struck a reef and five people are dead … this is the scenario put to our emergency services during a recent rescue exercise.

Based on a realistic disaster involving a cruise ship tender carrying 50 passengers striking the Brampton Reef, this exercise was designed to test our response capabilities in a complex maritime emergency.

Police, along with partner agencies, gathered for the large-scale search and rescue exercise in Paihia from 17-19 April.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton, Northland Police Search and Rescue Coordinator, says the scenario involved passengers, including international tourists, who were swept away by tidal currents and dispersed along the coastline.

“Most passengers were rescued safely, with five simulated fatalities,” he says.

“With an increasing number of cruise ships visiting the Bay of Islands annually, this situation reflects the type of maritime incident we could realistically be called to respond to.”

The exercise involved multiple agencies Police would rely on during a real emergency, including LandSAR volunteers, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, AREC, the Rescue Coordination Centre NZ and the New Zealand Red Cross.

Detective Sergeant Overton says Land Search and Rescue teams from Northland and Whangārei played a pivotal role in the exercise, with a huge number of volunteers turning up for the exercise.

“We work alongside Land SAR in a lot of the rescues we undertake.

“It was great to have them all there eager to learn with us and better our processes for any potential incidents in the future.”

During the exercise Coastguard provided critical information on predicted drift patterns and specialist cliff rescue teams were deployed after passengers were located stranded on a rocky cliff face, unable to be rescued from the water.

“Meanwhile Surf Life Saving crews from the Waipu and Ruakākā clubs searched the shoreline and surrounding waters using IRBs and jet skis,” Detective Sergeant Overton says.

New Zealand Red Cross volunteers established an inflatable medical tent to assess and treat injured passengers as they were brought ashore, with the exercise marking the first time they have participated in a SAREx in Northland.

“The Incident Management Team operated from a woolshed on the Bayley’s Farm, coordinating the multi agency response,” he says.

“Training exercises such as this ensure all agencies are prepared and able to work together effectively during large scale disasters.

“Scenario based training allows us to practise and refine the skills required for the types of incidents we deal with here in Northland,” Detective Sergeant Overton says.

Detective Sergeant Overton says Police are often reliant on the dedication and skill of volunteers who make themselves available in all conditions.

“These relationships, and a clear understanding of each role, are pivotal to successful search and rescue operations.

“These exercises ensure we are ready for the real thing.”

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

MIL OSI