How WWII shaped generations of Māori names

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

For the first decade of Tunisia Aquitania Campbell’s life, her name was a bit of a mystery. Her 13 siblings had stock-standard Pākehā names like Doris and Gloria. Yet, no one really knew how to pronounce Campbell’s first and second names, let alone spell them.

The 67-year-old knew it had something to do with her father, Private Hamuera “Sam” Tatana, a veteran of the famed 28th Māori Battalion who fought in World War II. But it wasn’t until she became a teenager that she realised her name told a story.

Her father was shot in the knee during a battle in Tunisia, a North African country where the battalion fought. It was a service-ending injury. The ship that brought him home was the RMS Aquitania, a British ocean liner commandeered into service as a troop carrier during the war.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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