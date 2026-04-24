‘End of an era’ for sewing paper patterns in New Zealand?

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

For New Zealand’s sewing community, the news landed like a dropped pin: paper patterns from the “big four” brands may soon vanish from local shelves.

Online shop Pattern Postie owner Bronwyn Summers, based in Whangārei, says she has bought a year or two worth of stock after learning the Australian distributor would close and stop supplying the major brands – like Simplicity, New Look, Vogue, Butterick and McCall’s – to Australia and New Zealand.

“It went nuts, especially when I posted the Facebook post about that there will be no more [paper patterns restocked]. The website just went insane,” Summers says.

Pattern Postie’s Bronwyn Summers has stocked up on paper patterns before they sold out, but she’s unsure how long they will last.

Facebook / Pattern Postie

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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