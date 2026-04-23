Well Link Bank and FWD Insurance establish bancassurance partnership in Macau

Source: Media Outreach

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 April 2026 – Banco Well Link, S.A. (“Well Link Bank”) and FWD Macau (“FWD”) today announced a bancassurance partnership in Macau, marked by an official launch ceremony. The collaboration enables Well Link Bank to offer a broader range of insurance products and services to customers in Macau, including high‑net‑worth individuals, further strengthening the Bank’s wealth proposition. Leveraging Well Link Bank’s strong client base and extensive branch network in Macau, together with FWD’s customer-led and tech-enabled approach, the partnership will deliver cutting-edge insurance solutions and more convenient experiences for Macau residents and visitors, supporting customers in achieving their wealth appreciation and legacy planning goals.

Well Link Bank and FWD Macau announce the signing of a bancassurance partnership agreement in Macau, introducing innovative insurance solutions to address customers’ needs for wealth appreciation and management services. (From left to right) Aileen He, Retail Banking Senior Director, Well Link Bank ; Grace Tang, Vice President, Well Link Bank; Betty Chu, Executive Director Vice President, Well Link Bank; Huang Ruisheng, Executive Director and CEO, Well Link Bank; Ken Lau, Managing Director of Greater China and Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer, FWD ;Abby Chu, Head of Bancassurance and Vice President, FWD; Jason Wong, Head of Macau and Assistant Vice President, FWD; Jeri Lau, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, Bancassurance, FWD Hong Kong

This year marks Well Link Bank’s 30th anniversary and FWD Macau’s 26th, underscoring both companies’ longstanding commitment to excellence in wealth management. Through consistently delivering professional, high-quality products and services, the two companies continue to create value for customers and steer market development.

Huang Ruisheng, Executive Director and CEO, Well Link Bank, said: “Well Link Bank is committed to providing diversified and forward-looking wealth management solutions in Macau. Establishing this bancassurance partnership with FWD Macau is a significant milestone in our wealth management roadmap. We firmly believe that through close collaboration that leverages the Bank’s strong local customer network and FWD’s strengths in product innovation and technology, we can deliver more personalised and effective insurance solutions with higher growth potential. Looking ahead, Well Link Bank will continue to harness innovation and professional expertise to contribute to Macau’s diversified economic growth and the prosperity of its financial market.”

Ken Lau, Managing Director of Greater China and Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer, FWD, said: “FWD Macau is delighted to establish this bancassurance partnership with Well Link Bank in Macau. By combining the professional edge and corporate strength of both companies, we are committed to changing the way people feel about insurance in the Macau market. We look forward to working closely with Well Link Bank to help customers achieve their wealth appreciation and legacy planning goals through FWD’s prudent, customer-led insurance solutions, thereby creating long-term value. This partnership not only enhances our product distribution capabilities but also represents an important step in expanding our footprint in Macau and with Macau visitors.”

https://www.wlbank.com.mo/

Hashtag: #WellLinkBank #FWD

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.