Airpoints gone – but what’s actually changing?

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Air New Zealand’s Airpoints programme is gone, replaced by Koru.

But many people have been left wondering after the Wednesday announcement – what’s actually changed?

Here’s what we know.

The name

Airpoints is out. Koru is in.

But Airpoints dollars remain the currency and status points are what you collect.

The bands

With Airpoints, people worked up through standard silver, gold and elite tiers, depending on what they were spending.

The bands give varying degrees of perks, like lounge access and upgrades.

Those bands have been replaced with bronze, silver, gold, platinum and a new tier, black.

The status points required for the bands are the same – to reach black, someone has to earn 3200 status points in a 12-month period. The amount required to retain that standing is slightly less, 3040.

A Flexiplus flight, the most expensive, between Queenstown and Auckland would earn someone up to 36 points.

Air New Zealand said it was also introducing bonus status points at the silver level, and “status retain” at gold, where people could receive a free 30 points if they were just short of the amount required to requalify.

“Across all tiers, Koru has been simplified to make it easier for customers to track their progress and understand the benefits they are earning. As customers move up, benefits like Recognition Upgrades add more value to the journey.”

Sharing

People who are on the black tier will be able to share some of their benefits with other people.

A family package can have one nominee and family nominee status for dependents, and a friends package allows two nominees.

On the ground

Air New Zealand said there were a number of improvements happening on the ground, too.

It said construction of the new Koru Premier lounge at Auckland International Airport was due to begin later this year.

“The lounge will nearly double in size and feature two distinct spaces: one for Koru Platinum and Koru Black customers, and another for Koru Gold, Star Alliance Gold, Koru Silver and Koru Club members.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand