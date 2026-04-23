Update: Goat deaths, Pōkeno

Source: New Zealand Police

Police can now provide an update regarding the investigation into the deaths of 18 goats at a Pōkeno property last week.

Further investigations have taken place and Police have since established that it’s likely the goats have not been shot, but instead attacked and killed by dogs.

Counties Manukau South Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson, says although initial information suggested the goats had been shot, the investigation has found no evidence a firearm was used.

“Animal deaths like these can often present in the same way, and while we are pleased to learn the goats haven’t been shot, there are still 18 pet goats that have been killed.

“Police have been working alongside Waikato District Council Animal Management and we are following positive lines of enquiry to identify the dogs responsible.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Nelson says Police would like to thank those members of the community who have provided information to Police.

“Enquiries will remain ongoing, however this will now be a matter for Animal Management to deal with.”

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI