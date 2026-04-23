Online Casino Gambling Bill passes third reading

Source: New Zealand Government

The Online Casino Gambling Bill has passed its third and final reading, Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden says.

The new regulatory regime strengthens consumer protections and ensures that a share of online casino gambling revenue goes back to communities across the country.

“The Bill also supports the coalition agreement by closing the gambling tax loophole and requiring licensed online casino operators to pay tax, just like any other business operating in New Zealand,” says Ms van Velden.

“Under the new framework, up to 15 licences will be available through a competitive process. Licensed operators will be required to exclude problem gamblers, and meet strict harm prevention and consumer protection requirements.

“The Department of Internal Affairs will regulate the sector using strengthened enforcement tools, including take-down notices, formal warnings, enforceable undertakings, and penalties of up to $5 million for serious or persistent breaches.

“These tools will ensure that New Zealand law applies to all online casino gambling available in New Zealand, regardless of where operators are located, closing off avenues for avoidance and strengthening the regulator’s ability to monitor and enforce compliance by international operators.



“Submissions on this Bill made it clear that New Zealanders also want the benefits from the online casino gambling to flow back to local sports clubs, community groups, and grassroots organisations. This Bill delivers on that expectation.”

The Bill will now proceed to Royal assent. Supporting regulations that cover advertising, harm minimisation and prevention, consumer protection, and cost recovery fees and levies are intended to be established later this year to implement the licensing system.

MIL OSI