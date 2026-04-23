Taiwan Pavilion Showcases Strong Industry Presence at FHA-Food & Beverage 2026

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 April 2026 – Taiwan officially opened its Taiwan Pavilion today at FHA-Food & Beverage 2026, held at Singapore Expo, where it will be showcased until 24 April, presenting a comprehensive showcase of Taiwan’s vibrant food industry to regional and international buyers.

Official opening of the Taiwan Pavilion at FHA 2026, bringing together key representatives from TAITRA, the Taipei Representative Office in Singapore, Singapore’s food industry associations, and seven counties and cities across Taiwan.

Organised under the unified brand “TAIWAN SELECT”, the Taiwan Pavilion brought together over 100 Taiwanese enterprises across 96 booths, making it one of the largest international pavilions at the exhibition. The participation was supported by seven county and city governments—including Pingtung, Yunlin, Tainan, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Nantou, and Changhua—as well as seven major food industry associations.

Visitors experienced a diverse range of offerings spanning confectionery, sauces, rice-based products, beverages, and processed seafood and meat. Ahead of the exhibition, a Pre-Show Business Networking Event provided VIP buyers with an exclusive preview of products from 34 selected exhibitors, facilitating early engagement and business conversations.

Responding to Evolving Consumer Demand

At this year’s showcase, Taiwanese exhibitors demonstrated how innovation continues to evolve alongside heritage, particularly in response to growing demand for healthier, more convenient, and flavour-forward products.

Highlights included the Green Banana French Fries Snack, a functional, low-fat alternative rich in resistant starch, as well as Mama’s Goose Oil Dry-Mixed Vermicelli, which combines gourmet flavours with convenience. Traditional flavours were also reimagined through products such as the Smart Fish Shacha Flavour Snack, while Taiwan’s expertise in meat processing was reflected in offerings like Taiwanese sausages, pork balls (gongwan), and pork floss.

Strengthening Trade Ties with Singapore

Singapore continues to be a key market for Taiwan’s food exports, supported by strong bilateral trade relations.

“Taiwan became Singapore’s largest trading partner in 2025, surpassing China and Malaysia, with bilateral trade reaching US$53.44 billion,” said Mr. Wen-Ling Wu, Deputy Representative, Taipei Representative Office in Singapore. “Singapore’s highly urbanised environment and reliance on imported food — with over 90% of its food sourced from abroad — make it a strategic market for Taiwan’s food industry. With diverse ingredients, strong processing capabilities, and a strong emphasis on food safety, Taiwanese companies are well-positioned as trusted partners for global buyers.”

In 2025, Taiwan’s agricultural and food exports to Singapore reached approximately US$126 million, with key categories including baked goods, grain-based products, alcoholic beverages, frozen seafood, tea, and noodles.

A Platform for Regional Growth

The Taiwan Pavilion was jointly organised by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) and TAITRA, with the aim of supporting Taiwanese food companies in expanding into Singapore and the wider Southeast Asian market.

“FHA serves as an important platform for Taiwanese companies to connect with regional buyers and strengthen their presence in Southeast Asia,” said Mr. Cheng-Ta Lin, Deputy Executive Director, TAITRA.

“We are seeing growing interest in Taiwanese products that combine quality, innovation, and convenience, which aligns well with evolving consumer demand in the region.”

Through its participation at FHA-Food & Beverage 2026, the Taiwan Pavilion reinforced Taiwan’s position as a key player in the regional food ecosystem, highlighting its capabilities in product innovation, processing, and export readiness.