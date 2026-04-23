French fashion house Chanel and NZ high country station team up

Source: Radio New Zealand

SUPPLIED/SUSAN ELLIOT

Central Otago’s Lammermoor Station – the country’s largest organic farm and only certified organic fine wool producer – has woven a new deal with French fashion house Chanel.

The iconic 5200 hectare sheep, beef and arable Lammermoor station is nestled among tussock high country in the Paerau valley, and has been farmed by the Elliot family for nearly a century.

The owners of the farm, which also boasts a whisky and gin distillery using its grain, will launch the joint venture with Chanel for the supply of its wool, retaining their stake.

The government said Chanel invested in a joint venture company to own part of and support Lammermoor Station.

RNZ / Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

Land Information Minister Mike Butterick said the investment was granted under the Overseas Investment Act’s Benefit to New Zealand – farm land benefit pathway, and would provide substantial benefit to New Zealand.

“Chanel plans to build on Lammermoor’s organic status and achieve Regenerative Organic Certification (ROC). That would make Lammermoor the world’s first ROC fine wool-producing farm,” he said.

“Achieving this certification would help to further boost the value of Lammermoor’s fine wool, increasing export receipts. It also boosts the reputation of New Zealand wool’s high quality and sustainable production.

“It’s a win-win-win for Chanel, Lammermoor and New Zealanders.”

The farm has been run by the Elliot family, including Susan and John and their children, since John’s grandfather purchased the property in 1928, and later extended the site.

Also supplying firm Boerum Apparel and Naturally Yarns among others, it became certified organic in 2022.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand