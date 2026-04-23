SoftwareOne named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Software Asset Management Managed Services

Source: Media Outreach

Zurich, Switzerland – EQS Newswire – 23 April 2026 – SoftwareOne, a leading software and cloud solutions provider, announced today that it has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the GartnerPeer InsightsVoice of the Customer for Software Asset Management Managed Services, published March 31, 2026. This distinction is based on feedback from customers who have used SoftwareOne’s services.

“We are proud to see both SoftwareOne and Anglepoint1 recognized by our customers in Gartner Peer Insights,” said Raphael Erb, CO-CEO, SoftwareOne. “We feel this feedback underscores our commitment to delivering value and expertise across the full spectrum of software asset management services.”

According to the report, SoftwareOne has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5, based on 53 reviews as of January 31, 2026, in the Software Asset Management Managed Services market on Gartner Peer Insights. Vendors recognized as a Customers’ Choice meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption score.

The Voice of the Customer is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. The Voice of the Customer report includes vendors who have products listed in a particular market and have received 20 or more eligible reviews along with 15 or more ratings for the Capabilities and Support/Delivery sub-ratings over the 18-month analysis period.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews are submitted by customers who rate vendors based on their own experience purchasing, implementing, and using technology and services. The Voice of the Customer methodology applies consistent criteria to ensure fair representation of customer perspectives across the market.

For more information, including detailed ratings and customer feedback, visit our website.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Software Asset Management Managed Services, Peer Community Contributor, 31 March 2026.

Gartner, Peer Insights, and Customers’ Choice are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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1Anglepoint is an independent company, majority-owned by SoftwareOne

Hashtag: #SoftwareOne

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.