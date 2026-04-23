Police appeal for witnesses to serious crash in Hope

Source: New Zealand Police

Police want to hear from witnesses to a serious crash in Hope on Wednesday afternoon (22 April).

At around 3.10pm, a cyclist was struck by a ute exiting the roundabout at the intersection of Bateup Road and Main Road (Three Brothers Corner).

The cyclist sustained significant injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

There was a lot of after-school traffic in the area at the time and Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to us.

We would also like to obtain any photos or video footage that witnesses may have taken.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 260423/6885.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI