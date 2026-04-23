SH29 in Bay of Plenty closed after early-morning crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/ Calvin Samuel

State Highway 29 is closed following a serious crash in Lower Kaimai on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection with Valley View Road at around 5.50am.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries, police said in a statement.

The road is closed while emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are advised to follow diversions and expect delays.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand