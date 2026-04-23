Motorcyclist dead after crash in South Canterbury

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

One person has died following a serious crash in Temuka in South Canterbury on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were alerted to the single motorcycle crash on Factory Road at around 7.50pm.

The rider died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination and the road has reopened.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand