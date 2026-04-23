Rugby: Mo’omo’oga Palu to debut for Black Ferns in first-ever Anzac Day Test against Australia

Source: Radio New Zealand

Jay Biggerstaff / Photosport

Black Ferns selectors have made four changes to the side that beat Canada in Kansas City last weekend, for Saturday’s historic clash against Australia.

The Black Ferns face the Wallaroos on Anzac Day for the first time ever and a win will see them retain the Pacific Four Series and O’Reilly Cup trophies.

Mo’omo’oga Palu is in line to make her Black Ferns debut as starting tighthead prop along with Chryss Viliko and Georgia Ponsonby in the front row.

Palu signed with the Hurricanes Poua squad for the 2026 Aupiki season, after four seasons with South Island team Matatū.

Black Ferns head coach Whitney Hansen celebrated Palu’s milestone.

“From Hawke’s Bay to high performance environments, I’ve witnessed Mo’omo’oga chase greatness,” Hansen said.

“Her achievement hasn’t come quickly, she’s worked hard, and her rugby journey is a genuine reflection of the women’s rugby pathway at work in New Zealand. I hope she enjoys every moment come this Saturday.”

Justine McGregor earns a starting spot on the wings alongside Ayesha Leti-I’iga, while hooker Atlanta Lolohea features in her first Test of 2026 off the bench.

Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Laura Bayfield have been named as the starting locks, as well as Liana Mikaele-Tu’u and co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu in the loose forwards. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, who scored a double against Canada, remains in the No 8 jersey.

BLAKE ARMSTRONG

The backline will see Maia Joseph at halfback and co-captain Ruahei Demant in first five-eighth, with Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i and Amy Du Plessis in the midfield. Leti-I’iga and McGregor start out wide, with Renee Holmes in fullback.

Maddison Robinson, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, Mia Anderson, Tara Turner, Hannah King and Mererangi Paul will join Lolohea in bringing impact off the bench.

The Black Ferns last met the Wallaroos in July in Wellington and won 37-12.

Hansen said the Anzac Day clash will be an honourable moment for both teams.

“The significance of this weekend has been at the forefront for us as we prepare to take the field. This game is an opportunity for us to celebrate two nations coming together to commemorate the sacrifices made by members who served. This weekend we play for them,” Hansen said.

“The Black Ferns and Wallaroos trans-Tasman rivalry already carries significance. We know Australia are a strong team and will match the physicality that we bring, they have nothing to lose and everything to play for.”

Kick-off on Saturday is 9.45pm at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Black Ferns v USA (Test caps bracketed, *denotes debut)

1. Chryss Viliko (20)

2. Georgia Ponsonby (39)

3. Mo’omo’oga Palu*

4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (40)

5. Laura Bayfield (8)

6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (37)

7. Kennedy Tukuafu (36) – co-captain

8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (18)

9. Maia Joseph (18)

10. Ruahei Demant (53) – co-captain

11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (32)

12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt (31)

13. Amy Du’Plessis (24)

14. Justine McGregor (2)

15. Renee Holmes (31)

16. Atlanta Lolohea (10)

17. Maddison Robinson (2)

18. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu (5)

19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (9)

20. Mia Anderson (2)

21. Tara Turner (2)

22. Hannah King (12)

23. Mererangi Paul (16)

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand