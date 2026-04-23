Johnsonville line trains cancelled after slip covers tracks

Source: Radio New Zealand

KiwiRail

A Wellington train line has been blocked by a landslip.

Johnsonville Line tracks near Wadestown have been covered over, and all Johnsonville Line services have been cancelled as a result until further notice.

Metlink is providing bus replacement services, but advised people to use local services if possible as there are limited buses available.

Metlink said a shuttle service is available between Crofton Downs and Ngaio.

KiwiRail, who owns the corridor, has sent out crews to assess the damage and said the slip “is not significant”.

KiwiRail said it is likely the line will reopen by Friday, but would open sooner if possible.

Additionally, Johnsonville Lines will be closed on Sunday and Monday for planned maintenance.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand